ACC KICKOFF: Swinney and players put cap on ACC Kickoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dabo Swinney and the Tigers closed out the ACC Kickoff Thursday as the final coach and players to face the media.
Swinney and other coaches and players from the Atlantic Division were featured on the second day of the football preview event.
News involving other conferences was front and center, with Swinney offering his assessment of reports that Texas and Oklahoma may move to the Southeastern Conference.
“I would say you’ll hear a lot of conversation over the next 5-7 years," Swinney said. "I would imagine there will be some type of restructuring of college football over the next decade. I don’t have any intel. That’s just my gut instinct. But we’ll see.”
Swinney also addressed College Football Playoff expansion and NIL.
Swinney, who has previously stated opposition to playoff expansion, said it’s possible that players on playoff teams will opt out if the playoff goes to 12 teams.
If the playoff expands, the NCAA needs to look at less regular season games, he said.
On NIL, the coach said:
"For our kids to not have the opportunity to work on their time, I've never agreed with that. That's a common sense thing to me. I would have liked more to have been done through the scholarship, to be quite honest with you, because then everybody could participate. NIL is going to be for some, not for everybody. But we can't facilitate. We can educate. We can navigate. We can equip. We've got an entire educational library. July 1 didn't just get here and go, Okay, you figure this out."
Swinney was joined at the Kickoff by players D.J. Uiagalelei, Matt Bockhorst and James Skalski.
Bockhorst said he’s excited for an early test against Georgia and to find out how much Clemson has improved from a physicality standpoint since the playoff loss to Ohio State.
Skalski said he expects the defense to be better at communicating this year.
Uiagalelei said though he likes throwing the deep ball, he has worked on taking what defenses give him.
ACC QBs sign deals
Uiagalelei of Clemson and Sam Howell of North Carolina have agreed to endorsement deals with Bojangles, becoming the first college athletes to say, “It’s Bo Time!”
The restaurant chain already has deals with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and schools in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Southeastern Conference and several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Facing Clemson
The quirks of a pandemic-altered scheduling rotation means Boston College has earned an unwanted gift: visiting Clemson for the third straight season.
“We need to figure out how many coaches have ever gotten the great opportunity to do that,” second-year BC coach Jeff Hafley said.
The Eagles and Tigers typically play each year and alternate venues as Atlantic Division opponents. BC last hosted Clemson in 2018, then visited the Tigers in 2019. But the league shuffled its 2020 schedule amid the pandemic to play a 10-game league ACC schedule and incorporate Notre Dame for a season, and that sent BC back to Clemson last year to play in front of limited fans in the famously rowdy Death Valley. They’re set to meet again on the same field Oct. 2.