ACC KICKOFF: Swinney and players put cap on ACC Kickoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dabo Swinney and the Tigers closed out the ACC Kickoff Thursday as the final coach and players to face the media.

Swinney and other coaches and players from the Atlantic Division were featured on the second day of the football preview event.

News involving other conferences was front and center, with Swinney offering his assessment of reports that Texas and Oklahoma may move to the Southeastern Conference.

“I would say you’ll hear a lot of conversation over the next 5-7 years," Swinney said. "I would imagine there will be some type of restructuring of college football over the next decade. I don’t have any intel. That’s just my gut instinct. But we’ll see.”

Swinney also addressed College Football Playoff expansion and NIL.

Swinney, who has previously stated opposition to playoff expansion, said it’s possible that players on playoff teams will opt out if the playoff goes to 12 teams.

If the playoff expands, the NCAA needs to look at less regular season games, he said.

On NIL, the coach said: