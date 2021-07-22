ACC KICKOFF: FSU QB returning 2 years after injury

Learning from baseball

North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren said he hopes the Wolfpack football team can learn a lesson from the school's baseball team, which lost its bid for a national championship when COVID-19 issues knocked the team out of the College World Series.

Doeren said it was "heartbreaking to watch” and felt terrible for baseball coach Elliott Avent and his players. Doeren said he's talked with several of his players about vaccinations, and how to prevent virus issues from affecting their season.

“It’s not my job to make medical decisions for our football team," Doeren said. "All I can do is educate them, get them around the people that can help them make great choices. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

ACC scheduling

Doeren wants to see the ACC take a page from last year's pandemic-altered season and allow teams to play different conference opponents on a more regular basis.

As it stands now, the ACC is divided into two seven-team divisions with only two cross-divisional games each year, one of those against a pre-determined annual opponent. That means NC State can typically go seven years between games against nearby foes like Duke, Virginia and Virginia Tech.