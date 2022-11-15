A new tradition amid the memories

I’m baaaaccck.

And I have missed you guys. It’s been so long since I’ve written for The Times and Democrat that I feel like I need to reintroduce myself. Some of you may remember that I wrote an outdoors column for almost a decade. I shared the adventures and misadventures of my family and friends with you fine folks and thoroughly enjoyed doing so.

However, my real-life job started becoming a six and sometimes seven-day a week thing and my small cleaning business started picking up. While outdoor writing is a passion, it doesn’t pay the bills and there are only so many hours in a day, so I had to give it up.

T&D Editor Lee Harter was kind enough to leave the door open for me to return if I wanted to at a later stage in life and that stage has arrived. I have retired from my main job and have not replaced cleaning contracts as people moved away and businesses closed, so I have a little time on my hands to pursue the hobbies and passions that have had to sit on the back burner for years now. I hope you enjoy reading these little stories as much as I enjoy sharing them.

I had become friends and hunting buddy with a guy from work over 20 years ago, Rob Cotterman. Rob knew of a private field we could pay to shoot on opening day, so a little group of friends and family started what turned into an annual tradition.

We would meet at my house on the morning of the opening day of dove season for a big breakfast and plenty of good-natured trash talking. Two hours later, after eating all the grits, eggs, and bacon we could hold, we would head to the field.

Slowly, as they often do, things changed. The field got sold and turned into a trailer park, so we started hunting the nearby public fields. In 2013, Wright Smith, one of our original group was killed when he was hit by an alleged drunk driver while riding his motorcycle. My uncle, Bill Hall, passed away from complications of COVID in March 2021. My cousin, Ed Hall, almost had a heat stroke on one of the last hunts we did as a group and decided no more opening-day hunts for him. Soon, one year turned into another and before I realized it, our little tradition had died out. We still did things in smaller groups and our annual deer/camping trip, but the dove shoot was no more.

A few weeks before the opener of dove season this year, my now-adult son, Wesley, texted me and asked if I wanted to eat breakfast at his house and go shoot doves afterward. He has a 7-year-old son, Chase, who loves anything outdoor related and was ready to try his first dove hunt. I said sure, then Wesley replied he wanted to start back our old tradition and I should invite Rob. I did and he accepted.

Back in November, my wife’s good friend Dorothy mentioned that her 14-year-old son, Walter, wanted to learn how to hunt but nobody in her family hunted. She asked if I would consider taking him deer hunting. We went several times before the season was over and I found that I thoroughly enjoyed his company, so I invited him as well. A mutual friend introduced me to Tom Voyt a few years ago when he realized we both enjoyed the same things, and we have since become good friends, so I invited Tom also.

After a huge breakfast of biscuits, scrambled eggs and bacon, we headed to the field. Once we got signed in, we had a little while to kill before we could enter the field at noon, so I called Chase and Walter over to my tailgate to share a little history with them.

When Wright was killed years ago, I was given the honor of choosing one of his guns. As my cousin, Ed, explained, guns carry memories with them and what better way to remember Wright than to carry one of his. I picked out a Ruger Red Label over and under because it was the gun Wright used to shoot doves, and my favorite memories of Wright are from the dove fields we shared.

Since that time, I have carried Wright’s gun on opening day of dove season whenever I went. This year I explained to Walter that as the newest member, he got to use the Ruger. I figured it was as fitting a tribute to Wright as I could come up with. I hope he was up there somewhere watching us and knows he was being thought of.

Noon arrived and we headed to the field. Rob, Wesley and Chase went one direction, while Tom, Walter and I headed to the back corner of the field. Since doves, for the most part, don’t seem to fly well in the midday heat, we got settled in to wait until they did.

Sure enough, three hours later, we had shot three shells between the six of us, but we had plenty of time to socialize, which is half the fun of a dove shoot anyway. I told Walter that the shooting would start picking up around 4 and for once I was right.

Over the next two hours, the end of the field where Wesley and Chase were seemed to be getting four or five shots for every one at our end. One time I thought I heard somebody holler down at that end and remember thinking I hope that was Chase shooting his first one. Walter got several shots, but it seemed like every time he hit one, I was looking the other way.

Tom came and sat with me as the day was winding down as he had shot his two boxes of shells and was done for the day. We were standing there talking, pretty much killing the last 15 minutes before the 6 p.m. closing time, when it finally happened. A dove came darting through the tree line. We both hollered to give Walter a heads up and Walter crumpled it like he had been wing shooting all his life.

We picked up all our empties and drink bottles and headed to the truck. We found Rob, Wesley and Chase on the way back, and I knew from the look on Chase’s face something good had happened. Sure enough, he had shot his first flying dove as well. In fact, he had killed three on his own. Not to shabby for a 7-year-old with a single-shot .410 on his first-ever dove shoot. I don’t know who was prouder, Wesley or Chase.

I spent a lot of time thinking about the members of our little group who were no longer with us on this hunt, but I’m pretty sure things are in good hands for future generations with Walter and Chase handling things. I know I’m looking forward to watching them both grow as young men and outdoorsmen.