4-peat: Mid Carolina Youth Shooting team wins Governor’s Cup again

The Mid Carolina Youth Shooting team, representing Mid Carolina Gun Club, won their fourth consecutive Governor’s Cup on March 12. The victory continued the consecutive streak going back to 2018. The 2021 Governor’s Cup was not awarded due to COVID but the team was leading the race then also.

The Governor’s Cup is awarded by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources as part of their Scholastic Clay Target Sports Program. The cup is the top prize awarded to the team with the best cumulative score in the skeet and trap qualifiers and the sporting clays open. The top three scores from a team in each of the three disciplines determines the Governor’s Cup winner each year.

The Mid Carolina team again led the race from the beginning. In December for the skeet qualifier, Chance Barefoot and Wyatt Peay both posted a perfect score of 50. Jefrey Stone and Turner Parcell each posted a score of 49 to give the team a 149 out of a possible 150 targets. It was the highest combined team score for skeet ever for the Governor’s Cup, surpassing the team’s 147 in 2018 and the 146 from 2021.

Three different athletes posted the top scores in the 50 target trap event in January with Carter Hinson, Braxton Marr and Michael McElderry posting 49, 48 and 46 respectively for a team total of 143. The 143 was the team’s second highest score – two targets behind last year’s total.

The combined score of 292 gave the team a 22 target lead going into the sporting clays event – their largest lead ever going into the final event.

Parcell, Hinson and Stone posted scores of 95, 89 and 88 in the 100 target sporting clays event to add seven more targets to the lead and to bring home the cup.

In addition to winning the cup, the team won several squad awards and scholarships in excess of $13,000

The top 3 senior scores in the sporting clays event were all from Mid Carolina with Carter Hinson winning a $2,000 scholarship, and Jefrey Stone and Braxton Marr winning $1,500 and $1,000 scholarships respectively.

Seniors Caden Bartlett, Wyatt Peay and Haley Fulmer each won $1,000 scholarships.

Marr was the highest scoring senior at the skeet and trap event winning $1,500 scholarships for each event plus, in skeet, he was the recipient for the $500 Al Morrison Memorial Scholarship. Hinson won a $1,000 scholarship in the skeet event. Several of the seniors will continue their shooting sports career at the collegiate level this fall.

The Mid Carolina team is a 4-H and Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) team and will continue competing through the summer including the Jr. US Open and the SCTP National Championships in Marengo Ohio where they hope to add their 15th National Championship. The team competes and practices all year and will start the next season in September in the Southeast Regional Collegiate Meet, Greet and Shoot where the juniors and seniors will compete against collegiate teams and have the opportunity to explore scholarship and collegiate shooting sports opportunities.

The team is accepting new members – boys and girls ages 10 and up. To learn more, email midcarolina4h@gmail.com.

