Local wrestlers compete at state finals

Wrestlers from Edisto and Bamberg-Ehrhardt took part in the individual state tournament in Anderson over the weekend.

Edisto's Tre'Von Tatum made it to the championship match in the Class A/AA 285-pound weight class. He won his first two matches by pin fall before falling to Justin Pardue of Buford in the final.

Tatum's teammate Jackson Collins qualified for the A/AA 220-pound weight class, where he was joined by Bamberg-Ehrhardt's Kenny Grant. Collins, a sophomore, went 0-2 at the event while the junior Grant won a match before being eliminated in the consolation round.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt senior Zymire Chisolm was making his fourth consecutive appearance at the state finals. He is a four-time qualifier, in four different weight classes. This year he qualified for Class A/AA 126-pound weight class.

Chisolm won his first match before falling in the semifinals and dropping a consolation match. The three-time all-state selection has been selected to participate in the North/South All-Star event being held this weekend in North Myrtle Beach. Chisolm will be part of the AAAAA/A/AA South team.

