LEGION PLAYOFFS: Post 4 wins, forces deciding game 3 Wednesday

After dropping the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday, Orangeburg Post 4 was in a must-win situation entering the second game at Mirmow Field.

Post 4 was able to rally for an 8-7 win over Chesterfield Post 74, setting up a winner-take-all game Wednesday at Chesterfield High School. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Orangeburg Post 4 opened the scoring in the second inning. Jerry Sanders singled with one out, followed by a single from Coy Ford and a walk to Hoyt Bailey. Javon Stokes was hit by a pitch, scoring the first run of the game, and Ford scored on a passed ball to make the score 2-0.

Jase Stafford tied the game in the fourth with a two-run home run off Post 4 pitcher Forrest Sutcliff.

Orangeburg manufactured two runs in the fourth inning as Sanders scored on a fielder's choice and Ford scored on a passed ball for the second time giving Post 4 a 4-2 lead.

Chesterfield Post 74 tied the game in the fifth inning with back-to-back doubles, first from Walker Sowell that scored Roddi Morris, followed by Stafford driving in Sowell making the score 4-4.