LEGION PLAYOFFS: Post 4 drops first game of doubleheader

Orangeburg Post 4 dropped the first game of a doubleheader 8-2 to Chesterfield Post 74 in the first round of the SC American Legion baseball playoffs.

After having Monday night’s opener postponed, the two teams agreed to play a doubleheader at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg Tuesday night.

Orangeburg opened the scoring in the third inning as Javon Stokes reached base on an error and Copeland Furtick singled putting runners at the corners. Peyton Inabinet reached base on a bunt single that scored Stokes and Furtick would score on a John Mack single making the score 2-0.

Post 4 continued to threaten in the third by loading the bases, but Chesterfield snatched the momentum with an inning-ending double play.

Chesterfield would answer with two runs in the fourth when Garrett Deese singled to drive in Zane Davis and Daniel Leaird.

“It’s been this way all season, we get a lead then give it right back,” Orangeburg Post 4 head coach Dukes Isgett said. “We get guys on base and can’t move them. I give them credit, their team found a lot of holes (in the defense) and did a pretty good job.”

Chesterfield would take the lead with three runs in the sixth and three runs in the seventh to take the first game of the best-of-three series.

Post 74 pitcher Josh Adams threw a complete game allowing two runs on six hits and six strikeouts. Chesterfield was led at the play by Leaird who had two hits and two RBIs. Walker Sowell and Rocket Watford each added two hits.

Furtick led Post 4 with two hits.

With the loss Orangeburg had to win the second game of the double header in order to force a third game to be played in Chesterfield Wednesday.