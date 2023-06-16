Orangeburg Post 4 fell to 0-5 in league play Thursday night after a 10-0 loss to Sumter in five innings.

Jerry Sanders took the loss throwing 1.1 innings allowing six runs on five hits and walking three batters.

Sumter's Marion Davis threw a complete game allowing one hit and striking out four batters.

Sanders had the lone hit for Post 4 while Sumter was led at the plate by Davis Campbell who had two hits and an RBI.

Orangeburg closes its three-game series with Sumter Friday at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.