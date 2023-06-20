Orangeburg Post 4's series opener against Charleston scheduled for Tuesday at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg has been postponed.

A new date and time for Tuesday's game has yet to be determined.

It was also announced that Friday's home game with Charleston has been moved to Wednesday, June 21 at Mirmow Field.

Orangeburg Post 4 is still scheduled to travel to James Island High School for a road game against Charleston Thursday, June 22.

