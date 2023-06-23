Orangeburg recorded a season-high nine runs and eight hits but still fell short 10-9 Thursday in Charleston.

Robert Craig led Post 4 with two doubles and two RBIs in the loss. Forrest Sutcliffe, Colin Wolfe and JT Edwards each added a hit and an RBI. Charlie McCutchen reached base three times and stole two bases.

Orangeburg opened the game with a three-run first inning, but Charleston answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning chasing starter Edwards.

Post 147 led 8-4 after three innings, but Orangeburg rallied in the top of the fourth inning with four runs to tie the game.

Charleston re-gained the lead in the fourth with a run before Post 4 tied the game at 9-9 in the sixth. Post 147 got a run in the bottom of the sixth and held Post 4 scoreless in the seventh to earn the victory.

It was announced after the game that the teams will meet Monday in Orangeburg to make up one of the missed games from earlier in the week. Post 4 is also scheduled to begin a three-game series with St. George Post 105 Tuesday at Dorchester Academy.