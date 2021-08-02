Lawrence gets 'plus, plus' grades, 'real stuff' next

"I have a lot of respect for the coaches, the way they've handled everything, and my job's just to come in every day, go to work and try to make this team better. … Right now, I'm just doing my job."

Lawrence's job has been easier with an upgraded receiving corps, one aided by Meyer's hands-off policy for defenders for the first week of camp. Marvin Jones, DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault have given Lawrence plenty of options, quickly establishing themselves as the most talented and deep position group in Jacksonville.

They started building a rapport during organized team activities in May and June and then got together again in mid-July for a relationship-building trip to South Carolina. They spent two days working out at Clemson and took a boat trip together.

"I think it helped us a lot," Lawrence said. "We got back into it really quickly when we started camp. We didn't have to take two, three days to get our timing back."

After a slow start to the offseason – Lawrence had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in February and then was hampered in OTAs with a strained hamstring – he has looked every bit as advertised to start camp. Teammates are raving about his arm, his mobility, his touch on deep passes and his command of the huddle.