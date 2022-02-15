Last year's loss fueling Lady Vikings playoff run

Denmark-Olar girls basketball coach Terence Jones closed Monday’s practice with a reminder to his team.

The Lady Vikings just finished running sprints, and many were sitting on the floor, trying to catch their breath.

“We have been working toward this moment since High Point,” Jones said, referencing Denmark-Olar’s one-point loss to the Lady Grizzlies in last year’s Upper State semifinal.

Wednesday, the Lady Vikings will begin another march toward the Class A state championship when they play host to Dixie. Denmark-Olar comes into the playoffs as a No. 1 seed after winning a second-consecutive Region III-A championship.

“(The loss) to High Point gave our team confidence,” Jones said. “It let them know that we can be a state championship team, we’re right there. This offseason, they got in the weight room, played AAU ball and developed their skills. I’m not surprised at the success, this team worked hard, stayed humble and are dedicated to the program.”

Along with back-to-back region championships, the Lady Vikings also set a school record with 21 regular season wins. When the region awards were handed out this week, Dyneka Roberts was named the Player of the Year while Jones earned Coach of the Year honors. Aijalon Wroten, Aveion Walker and Takenya James joined Roberts as members of the all-region team.

“As far as talent, we have room to grow,” Jones said. “(Aveion) Walker, (Aijalon) Wroten and (Dyneka) Roberts have stepped their game up this season.”

Roberts, a junior, leads the team averaging nearly 16 points per game and 13 rebounds. Wroten, a junior, averages over 11 points per game while Walker, a freshman, is averaging 10 points. Both Wroten and Walker average over four steals per game on defense. The Lady Vikings are averaging 16 steals per game.

“When you come to play Denmark-Olar, you’re going to face pressure,” Jones said. “We have a lot of speed and athletes, so we are going to put as much pressure on the opposing offense for the entire game.”

The Lady Vikings enter the playoffs on a 20-game win streak, including 14 straight in region play.

“I feel the region tested us,” Jones said. “But we played a tough non-region schedule as well. I scheduled Gray Collegiate (AA), South Pointe (AAAA), York (AAAA) and Nation Ford to prepare us for who we may see in the playoffs. If we stay focused, I feel we have a good chance at winning the championship.”

Denmark-Olar opens the Class A playoffs at home Wednesday against Dixie.

