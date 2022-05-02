Lake Marion's Jabari Ellis signs free agent deal

Former Lake Marion standout Jabari Ellis will be getting his chance at the National Football League after signing a free agent deal with the New York Giants Sunday.

“It’s been a long process,” Ellis said Sunday night. “I started at Lake Marion, then went to JUCO (Georgia Military) and finally South Carolina. To finish strong at South Carolina after four years, and having a chance at the NFL, I never would have imagined this.”

Ellis started 13 games in 2021, recording 41 tackles, including four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He was selected by his teammates as one of the five Rex Enright permanent team captains.

“My whole life has been made up of chances,” Ellis said. “Now I just need one chance to make an NFL team, and I plan to take full advantage.”

Ellis said he had a number of teams contact him via Zoom prior to the draft, including Dallas, Miami and Houston. He said the two teams that contacted him the most were the New York Jets and New York Giants.

“Right now, I’m in a good system, playing in a three-technique with New York,” Ellis said.

The Giants used one of their two first-round picks to select Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal. Ellis said he would relish the opportunity to go against the former Crimson Tide All-American.

Ellis’ teammate ZaQuandre White also signed a free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins. White was the second-leading rusher for the Gamecocks in 2021, finishing with 583 yards.

South Carolina kicker Parker White has accepted invitations Monday to try out with Kansas City and Tampa Bay. White is the school's all-time leading scorer with 630 points.

A pair of Clemson defensive backs signed undrafted free agent contracts as cornerback Mario Goodrich signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and safety Nolan Turner signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Linebacker James Skalski signed with the Indianapolis Colts while tight end Braden Galloway signed with the Chicago Bears.

Receiver Justyn Ross, who many had slotted to go as early as the third round, signed his free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Ross underwent neck surgery in 2020 after being diagnosed with a rare spine disorder. He played in 10 games last season catching 46 passes for 514 yards and three touchdowns.

