Lake Marion to host state Dixie Majors tournament

Lake Marion has been selected to host the Dixie Majors 15U state baseball tournament set to begin Thursday, July 7, at Orangeburg Prep’s Lower Campus.

The Lake Marion 15U All-Stars are one of seven teams looking to qualify for the 2022 World Series, which will be held in Sterlington, Louisiana, July 20-22.

Lake Marion Manager Troy Hood said Dixie Baseball will seed the top four teams from this week’s tournament to participate in the World Series.

“We absolute feel like we have a chance to move on to the next level,” Hood said. “But with baseball, you never know.”

Lake Marion will have some experience as they return six players from last year’s World Series team: Sage Davis, Christopher Glover, Turner Hood, Tadd Jameson, Charlie McCutchen and Eli Pantaleon.

“That definitely gives us some leadership,” Hood said. “They have the ability to let some of the newer players know what to expect (in the tournament).”

Lake Marion is the host seed and will play the final game on Day 1 against the winner of Cayce-West Columbia and Midlands. Other games on Day 1 include North Charleston against Lewisville and Lexington taking on Gaston.

North Charleston won the 2021 state tournament and was one of three teams from the tournament invited to play in the World Series. Lake Marion and Midlands also took part in last year’s event.

The tournament will begin Thursday, July 7, at 9:30 a.m. There are four games scheduled Thursday, four games scheduled Friday, three Saturday and the championship game Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

Cost is $10 each day or you can purchase a tournament pass for $25. Ages 7 and younger are admitted free. There will be a full concession stand along with Pelican’s SnoBalls.

Tents and chairs are welcome at the facility, but pets are not permitted due to school policy. Outside coolers and food are also not permitted, nor are alcohol, drugs are weapons of any kind. There will be a limited number of event T-shirts for sale.