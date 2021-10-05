Lady Raiders defeat Branchville

Bamberg-Ehrhardt split it's region games with Branchville Tuesday night with a victory over the Yellow Jackets 3-1 (23-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-15).
"We had the energy tonight," B-E head coach Deanna Merchant said. "We didn't make the mistakes we made against them in the first game. This has been a long time coming, we're just excited."
Playing at home, Branchville took the first set before the Lady Raiders tied it with a win in the second set.
"Volleyball is an emotional game, and we hit that emotional high early," Merchant said. "After a tight first set, we were able to respond and match them point for point."
Bamberg-Ehrhardt found their groove in sets three and four, and were able to hand the Yellow Jackets their first region loss of the season.
"The third set was where we started to collapse," Branchville head coach Ron Nester said. "We were inconsistent and lost our confidence when things were not going our way. B-E knocked us out of synch. They played a good game and really smacked us."
Branchville played Tuesday without captain Carley Kinard who was on crutches after breaking a bone in her foot earlier this week. She said she was unsure of how long she would be sidelined.
"The biggest loss with (Carley) was not having a rotation where everyone is comfortable," Nester said. "We didn't do a good job of adjusting to not having her in the lineup."
Despite the loss, Nester said the Yellow Jackets still have all the ingredients to get back to the state championship game.
"It's going to take a lot of work, everyone's role may change, but it's time for some other people to start stepping up," Nester said.
For Merchant, who led the Lady Raiders to last year's Class A state championship game, it's all about the postseason.
"Tonight was our night," Merchant said. "Every game from here is preparing us for the playoffs, and hopefully we'll be able to get back to the same spot as last year."
The Lady Raiders were led by Elaney Sanders who had 16 assists, 14 kills and three digs. Gracen Zeigler added 17 assists and two digs. Jade Freeman had 13 digs, Amanda Ahlin had 10 assists, Reagan Johnson and Darbi Bradshaw each had seven kills and Riley Johnson had six kills.