Lady Raiders defeat Branchville

Bamberg-Ehrhardt split it's region games with Branchville Tuesday night with a victory over the Yellow Jackets 3-1 (23-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-15).

"We had the energy tonight," B-E head coach Deanna Merchant said. "We didn't make the mistakes we made against them in the first game. This has been a long time coming, we're just excited."

Playing at home, Branchville took the first set before the Lady Raiders tied it with a win in the second set.

"Volleyball is an emotional game, and we hit that emotional high early," Merchant said. "After a tight first set, we were able to respond and match them point for point."

Bamberg-Ehrhardt found their groove in sets three and four, and were able to hand the Yellow Jackets their first region loss of the season.

"The third set was where we started to collapse," Branchville head coach Ron Nester said. "We were inconsistent and lost our confidence when things were not going our way. B-E knocked us out of synch. They played a good game and really smacked us."

Branchville played Tuesday without captain Carley Kinard who was on crutches after breaking a bone in her foot earlier this week. She said she was unsure of how long she would be sidelined.