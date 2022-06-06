Kirkland, Carlen highlight College Football HOF ballot

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot was released Monday and features former Clemson linebacker Levon Kirkland and former South Carolina head coach Jim Carlen.

The ballot includes 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision.

While at Clemson, Kirkland was a three-time first-team All-ACC player and a finalist for the 1990 Butkus Award presented to the nation’s top linebacker. He was second-team All-American in 1990 and a consensus first-team All-American in 1991. He helped lead Clemson to two ACC championships and was named MVP of the 1989 Gator Bowl.

Carlen coached at South Carolina from 1975-81 and finished with an overall record of 45-36-1 including three bowl trips. He coached George Rogers during his Heisman Trophy season in 1980. His 45 career victories rank third all-time at South Carolina. Prior to coaching the Gamecocks, he spent four seasons as head coach at West Virginia and five seasons at Texas Tech. He was the 1973 National Coach of the Year after leading TTU to an 11-1 season and win in the Gator Bowl.

This year’s ballot features Heisman Trophy winners Reggie Bush (Southern California) and Tim Tebow (Florida). It also features Tim Couch (Kentucky), Warrick Dunn (Florida State), Dwight Freeney (Syracuse), Eric Berry (Tennessee), Luke Kuechly (Boston College), Ryan Leaf (Washington State), Ray Lewis (Miami), Marshawn Lynch (California), Bryant McKinnie (Miami), Julius Peppers (North Carolina), Peter Warrick (Florida State) and DeAngelo Williams (Memphis).

The ballot was emailed to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to the National Football Foundation’s Honors Court, which will deliberate and select the class.

The announcement of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2023, with specific details to be announced in the future.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2023 season.

