Kevin Harvick looks to sweep NASCAR's return at Darlington

"We should be pretty fresh from the physical standpoint," said Harvick. "I've been working hard to make sure I was in as good a shape as I've been in in a long time coming back.

"The biggest thing is 300 miles for us is a short race. I think as you look at the weather, being at night, it's going to be fairly cool. The 600 miles the next week will be the one that you really have to pay attention to. Hydration is the key for me."

NO CONCERNS ABOUT KENSETH

Matt Kenseth showed no signs of rust in his return after more than 15 months out of a race car.

Kenseth got back into a Cup car for the first time since the 2018 season finale and finished 10th at Darlington, one of the most technical tracks on the circuit. Because NASCAR is holding races as one-day events to meet health protocols, there is no practice or qualifying.

So Kenseth got into a Chevrolet Camaro, a car he'd never raced before at the Cup level with no experience at all in NASCAR's current aerodynamic package, and pulled off an eye-popping, top-10 finish.

Not bad for a guy who was in his second year of retirement and training to run the London Marathon when Chip Ganassi asked him to replace fired driver Kyle Larson.