Javon Hargrave named top HBCU player in NFL

WASHINGTON – Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave has been selected as the 2020 recipient of the Black College Football Pro Player of the Year presented by the NFL Players Association.

The prestigious award is presented annually to the top professional football player who attended a historically black college or university.

Building on a breakout 2018 campaign, Hargrave continued his strong play this past season with four sacks, a forced fumble and a career-high 60 tackles, including seven tackles for loss. The former South Carolina State standout has earned a reputation as a dependable, durable player and missed only one game in his four-year NFL career.

“It is a great honor and privilege to be named this year’s NFLPA Black College Football Pro Player of the Year,” Hargrave said. “I’ve been inspired by so many great HBCU players who came before me, like South Carolina State’s own Robert Porcher and Donnie Shell, so it means a lot to get an award like this.”

Hargrave will be recognized as this year’s winner during the Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 22, in Atlanta. The 2020 BCFHOF class features Earl “Air” Harvey, James Hunter, Robert Mathis, Erik Williams, head coach Joe Taylor and MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis E. Thomas.

