Indians get first win in OT thriller

Orangeburg Prep celebrated Homecoming Friday with a 28-20 overtime victory over Greenwood Christian.

Greenwood tied the game with 0:22 seconds left and had an opportunity to kick the game-winning extra point, but it was no good.

In overtime, McCullough Mims rushed for a five-yard touchdown, his third of the contest. The Indians converted the two-point conversion to take a 28-20 lead.

Greenwood was intercepted by Mickey Templeton to end its overtime period and the game.

Mims finished the game with 81 yards rushing and three scores and completed 4-of-12 passes for 60 yards and a score.

Abraham Santos had 20 yards receiving and a touchdown. Jay Plummer and Austin Hall each had 30 yards receiving.

On defense, Seth Robinson led OPS with 13 tackles and a sack. Plummer and Hall each added 10 tackles while Andrew Hunter and Hart Wiles each had six tackles. Hunter also had an interception.

The Indians will be back in action Friday at home against Hilton Head Prep.

Denmark-Olar 66, H-K-T/North 14

The Vikings continued to roll up the points with a 66-14 victory over H-K-T/North Friday night.