'I think we have a chance': Red Raiders prepare for playoffs in wrestling

After participating in the last five state championship duals, Bamberg-Ehrhardt is preparing itself for another run at the Class A/AA state wrestling championship.

The Red Raiders fell a match short last season, losing to Crescent 37-32. Bamberg-Ehrhardt was forced to forfeit the final match, allowing Crescent to take the title. The loss halted a string of three-straight state championships for B-E.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt lost six seniors from that 2021 team.

First-year head coach Terrell Haynes said he was familiar with the pride and prestige of the program prior to taking the job full-time.

“I was a basketball coach in the winter, so it took some, for me, to learn the sport,” Haynes said. “We started the season slow, but were able to pick it up over Christmas break with a few wins over some Class AAAA programs.”

The highlight came at South Florence where the Red Raiders finished fourth out of 12 teams at the FCA Bruin Duals. They also finished 12th out of 24 teams at the Rumble on the River held at North Augusta High School. Zymire Chisolm earned a third-place finish in the 132-pound weight class.

After the break, Haynes said his team was forced to slow down again after dealing with COVID-19 protocols. The Red Raiders fell to Philip Simmons 60-12 before getting wins over Aiken and Greenwood Christian.

“We struggled against Philip Simmons,” Haynes said. “Our team had not wrestled in 15 days. That’s not taking anything away from (Philip Simmons), they have a really good team. They’re a team that we may see once the playoffs start.”

Bamberg-Ehrhardt, currently ranked fourth in Class A/AA by SCMAT.com, is scheduled to finish its regular season Wednesday with a road match against Pelion. The Red Raiders defeated Pelion to claim the Lower State championship last season. The Class A/AA first and second round dual playoffs are scheduled to begin Saturday, Feb. 5.

“We’re 12-4, and it’s been a pretty good year,” Haynes said. “There’s a lot of pride in this program, my biggest goal right now is to be in that state championship match on Feb. 12.”

The Red Raiders are led by senior Chisolm. The three-time state qualifier is currently ranked No. 1 in Class A/AA in the 126-pound weight class. He earned a third-place finish in the 120-pound weight class last season, a second-place finish in the 113-pound weight class as a sophomore and finished fourth overall in the 106-pound weight class in 2019.

“As a freshman, I didn’t know much about wrestling,” Chisolm said. “Coach (Jake) Stewart had a big influence on me, and taught me a lot. I’ve tried to continue to get better each year. It means a lot to be ranked No. 1, I’ve put a lot of hard work to get where I am.”

Haynes credits the senior leadership of Chisolm, Quintin Banks and Christian Draper.

“Those guys show up and do the right things,” Haynes said. “When those guys talk, the younger guys listen.”

Draper has taken on a coaching role after not being allowed to participate the past two seasons. As a sophomore, Draper was the Class A/AA state champion in the 285-pound weight class.

“I’m still glad to be around the program,” Draper said. “Helping some of these younger guys get better, and helping our upper weight guys get into shape. It’s tough not being able to compete my senior year, but I’m not going to fret about it.”

Along with Chisolm, Bamberg-Ehrhardt features seven of its wrestlers ranked in their respective weight classes. Phoenix Sandifer (seventh, 106-pounds), John Marshall Bunch (seventh, 120-pounds), Dakota Russell (fifth, 132-pounds), LeJordan Jamison (sixth, 145-pounds), Ernest Robinson (seventh, 182-pounds), Jamie Downing (seventh, 195-pounds) and Quintin Banks (second, 220-pounds).

“If we’re going to make another run at the state title we have to come to practice every day ready to work,” Haynes said. “If we learn to condition and keep fighting I think we have a chance.”

