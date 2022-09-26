Hurricane Ian forces high schools to re-schedule

Due to potential inclement weather caused by Hurricane Ian, many high schools in the area have re-scheduled their football games to earlier in the week.

As of Monday evening, 10 games in the region had been moved to either Wednesday or Thursday night. Orangeburg-Wilkinson announced it would be moving its home game against Brookland-Cayce, but had not decided on either Wednesday or Thursday.

Wednesday features region openers for Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Lake Marion, Edisto and Woodland. The Red Raiders will travel to face Estill while Lake Marion will take on Oceanside Collegiate at Johnson Hagood Stadium on the campus of The Citadel. Edisto travels to face the top team in Class 2A Barnwell while Woodland gets a home game against Hanahan.

Denmark-Olar will play host to Ridge Spring-Monetta Wednesday in a region matchup. The Vikings opened region play two weeks ago with a 41-34 win over Blackville-Hilda. Denmark-Olar had a bye last week and has not played since Sept. 17.

Holly Hill Academy looks to keep its 30-plus game win streak alive when they play host to Charleston Collegiate Wednesday night.

On Thursday, Bethesda Academy travels to face Orangeburg Prep while Calhoun Academy goes to face Andrew Jackson Academy.

Branchville and Bethune-Bowman will each open region play as the Yellow Jackets travel to face Allendale-Fairfax and the Mohawks go on the road at Whale Branch.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler and Blackville-Hilda will both be looking for their first region win as they face off Thursday night at H-K-T.

Calhoun County and Dorchester Academy each have a bye week and are not scheduled to play.