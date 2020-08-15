HUNTING 2020: Whitetail and the gift of friendship

I’ve got to give Rob credit. He gets serious when he hunts and isn’t afraid to put in the time it takes to make it happen. We always say you have to go to know. Rob understands this.

During this visit, Robert sat quite a bit and at various times during the day for the better part of a week. He passed on does and let a decent young buck walk. After some days, we decided he should fill his cooler before heading back to Atlanta. He was down to that “OK, I’m gonna shoot me a doe” phase of this trip.

The does did show late at near dark. Rob was getting ready to do that thing and put one on the ground when his trophy appeared. It was definitely fortuitous because Rob was looking though the scope at the does while clicking the safety off when the buck came up out of the creek bottom from the left. Had the buck deer arrived a few moments later, that deer would have heard a shot, been spooked and likely never been seen.

Things seem to happen pretty fast when you shoot a nice buck. This was no exception for Rob. After the shot, he couldn’t quite recall the exact particulars of the deer. The antlers were definitely outside the ears. He was certain the shot placement was good. The deer stumbled back after the shot and the rest was summed up as “it was a good one.”