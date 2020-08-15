HUNTING 2020: Whitetail and the gift of friendship

I heard the shot and shortly after the text message read, “I’m not sure how big, but there were antlers all outside the ears.” I replied, “Sit tight and let the animal settle down. I’ll head your way in about 15.”
Most people I know that own hunt land I believe feel just as I do. Sharing what we have with others is one of the most rewarding parts of land ownership.
I’ve said in previous articles I’ve written that I don’t deer hunt with great passion. My family and I eat maybe one not more than two deer each year. I hunt but do so during the season only a few times a month. When I do hunt, I go more for the enjoyment of being outside and looking, listening and thinking than I go for a kill. Sometimes I go to share time with a friend.
My property has a pretty healthy population of whitetail. I find that harvesting a doe or buck is not all that difficult. Taking a big buck, well, that’s a different matter. I know that sounds familiar to many of you.
I don’t spend much money on food plots, although I do plant. I generally put out corn a week in advance when I want to hunt or if I expect a guest. I find that constantly keeping corn on the ground is a sure way to educate the deer to show up at night. My experience is that deer will move on the corn about a week before they wise up.
My dear friend Robert has been hunting with me for many years. He has a standing invitation to sit my property. I corned up last November in advance of one of his visits in hopes of getting the deer moving to a couple stands. Robert’s taken deer before but had never been successful at harvesting a buck worthy of a mount for the wall. This trip would change that.
I’ve got to give Rob credit. He gets serious when he hunts and isn’t afraid to put in the time it takes to make it happen. We always say you have to go to know. Rob understands this.
During this visit, Robert sat quite a bit and at various times during the day for the better part of a week. He passed on does and let a decent young buck walk. After some days, we decided he should fill his cooler before heading back to Atlanta. He was down to that “OK, I’m gonna shoot me a doe” phase of this trip.
The does did show late at near dark. Rob was getting ready to do that thing and put one on the ground when his trophy appeared. It was definitely fortuitous because Rob was looking though the scope at the does while clicking the safety off when the buck came up out of the creek bottom from the left. Had the buck deer arrived a few moments later, that deer would have heard a shot, been spooked and likely never been seen.
Things seem to happen pretty fast when you shoot a nice buck. This was no exception for Rob. After the shot, he couldn’t quite recall the exact particulars of the deer. The antlers were definitely outside the ears. He was certain the shot placement was good. The deer stumbled back after the shot and the rest was summed up as “it was a good one.”
My son Joshua and I headed out from the cabin and met Rob with high fives and congratulations. Now let’s go find it. Good blood on the ground at the shot, check mark. Blood trail, check. Tree smeared with heavy blood, perhaps a stop-and lean, double check. At about 130 yards into the woods and down the hill, we saw that the deer was down, final check mark.
We each took turns and helped pull the deer back up the hill to the food plot area. A mature buck is not so easy to drag over limbs, through vines and all. The effort was worth it as we knew this was a good one.
Robert’s deer was a very respectable 19-plus-inch-wide, 174-pound 9-point with a broken brow tine. The buck would make a very nice wall mount with some character from the broken brow tine as a bonus.
After all the patience and effort Rob put in, it was a fitting reward that he had harvested a nice deer. A hunt on my property is a small thing to give when compared to the value of companionship Robert and I have shared over the 35 years we’ve known each other.
It is truly a wonderful thing to feel the excitement and to be in the moment with a friend after a successful hunt. I expect I will long remember that November day when Robert and I were given the gift of one more whitetail hunt. I am most thankful for the gift of that one more day of our friendship.
Glen Hutto lives in Orangeburg, is an avid outdoorsman, a certified firearms and S.C. Department of Natural Resources hunter safety education instructor.
