HUNTING 2020: Seven deadly sins and hunting

As we make our way into the outdoors for yet another whitetail season, let’s take a few moments to be reminded what is good and what is right.
Here’s a hunting take on the seven deadly sins.
Pride: Excessive belief in one’s own abilities, vanity. You know, it’s always wise to work what you know you can do, not what you wish you can do. Don’t climb that deer stand if you aren’t in proper shape. Do not take shots you’ve never practiced or made before. If you miss, just tell the truth. Perhaps you are better at some things but let others decide.
Envy: The desire for others' abilities, status or situation. Do NOT cross that property line! Do not sit in anyone else’s stand without permission. Do not tell other people’s hunting stories and make them your own.
Gluttony: An inordinate desire to have more, consume more than one requires. Do you really have to have that new rifle no matter how many you already have? Yeah, you’ve got land to hunt, but you could always use more, so don’t tell your friends or they might get there first, right? More, more, more. Sometimes it’s best to be content with what we have.
Lust: A craving or intense desire for and object or circumstance that fulfills an emotion (stretching the definition a bit here). Never, ever forget we are guests of the outdoors and that we must respect what mother nature gives us. Learn to be satisfied with every experience you have and not long only for what’s next. Turn “if I could only go out west” into, “I’m thankful for every day in the woods no matter where.”
Anger: A strong feeling of being upset or hurt because something is wrong or doesn’t go our way. Never allow anger to enter your hunt in any way. Firearms and anger do not mix. Whether it’s something that happens before a hunt or as the result of the hunt, calm down and make sure no one gets hurt. It can’t be that bad, period.
Greed: The intense and selfish desire for something, especially wealth, power or material things. How many do you need to harvest in one day? Shoot only what you yourself can consume. Leave some for others. Don’t rape one area of all its resources. Share what you have with others and you’ll be better for it.
Sloth: The avoidance of spiritual or physical work. If you put in the time and effort, the outcome is always more rewarding. If you’re in a club, do your part. If you want a better chance at that trophy, study and learn about the animal. Never fail be thankful and always give thanks.
Here’s to a great and productive 2020 season!
Glen Hutto lives in Orangeburg, is an avid outdoorsman, a certified firearm and SCDNR hunter safety education instructor.
