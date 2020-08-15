HUNTING 2020: Seven deadly sins and hunting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we make our way into the outdoors for yet another whitetail season, let’s take a few moments to be reminded what is good and what is right.

Here’s a hunting take on the seven deadly sins.

Pride: Excessive belief in one’s own abilities, vanity. You know, it’s always wise to work what you know you can do, not what you wish you can do. Don’t climb that deer stand if you aren’t in proper shape. Do not take shots you’ve never practiced or made before. If you miss, just tell the truth. Perhaps you are better at some things but let others decide.

Envy: The desire for others' abilities, status or situation. Do NOT cross that property line! Do not sit in anyone else’s stand without permission. Do not tell other people’s hunting stories and make them your own.

Gluttony: An inordinate desire to have more, consume more than one requires. Do you really have to have that new rifle no matter how many you already have? Yeah, you’ve got land to hunt, but you could always use more, so don’t tell your friends or they might get there first, right? More, more, more. Sometimes it’s best to be content with what we have.