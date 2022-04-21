Howard's departure would leave MEAC with questions

Earlier this week, Steven J. Gaither of HBCU Gameday reported Howard University may be the next school to leave the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

The report said Howard would become the 14th member of the Colonial Athletic Conference beginning during the 2023-24 school year. The Bison would join former MEAC members North Carolina A&T and Hampton as members of the CAA.

The exile began in 2018 when Hampton moved to the Big South Conference. Three years later, North Carolina A&T followed the Pirates while Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M opted for the Southwest Athletic Conference.

If Howard makes the move, it would leave the MEAC with five football-playing schools. SC State head coach Buddy Pough said the conference doesn’t need a certain number teams due to its affiliation with the Celebration Bowl.

“We want to be all in on the bowl game,” Pough said. “We don’t need the number of schools as much because we still have opportunities available to us.”

Prior to the start of the Celebration Bowl in 2015, the MEAC received an automatic qualifier for its football champion to participate in the FCS Division I playoffs. With only five teams, the conference would not be eligible to receive an automatic bid.

“It doesn’t necessarily count for us to be looking for an automatic qualifier,” Pough said. “(Our schedule) can create enough of a resume to get into the playoffs as an at-large. If we somehow don’t win our league, but beat a Central Florida or A&T or FAMU ... have eight or nine wins, we would still have a good chance of making the playoffs.”

Despite the departures, SC State has maintained games against former MEAC rivals Florida A&M, Bethune-Cookman and North Carolina A&T. The Bulldogs will face all three teams again this season, along with its five-game MEAC schedule.

Next year, that conference schedule could drop to four, forcing the Bulldogs to look for another opponent to add to its schedule. It’s unclear whether they would try to continue a series with Howard.

“We need to figure it out,” Pough said about the conference. “There has been some talk (among the league coaches) about what might be, but we don’t have anything right now that’s solid that can be talked about.”

South Carolina State is a charter member of the MEAC, which started playing football in 1971. During that time, the Bulldog football team has won 18 conference championships, including the latest one this past season.

For the MEAC to survive it feels as if the conference must make a change, or risk other members leaving and having the conference implode. MEAC officials have two options, either add teams from Division II (SIAC or CIAA) or combine with another conference for football.

If the conference were looking to add teams, it would have to be schools that are looking to make the transition to Division I FCS football. The conference has tried this in the past with schools such as Savannah State and Winston-Salem State, but neither lasted more than a few years. The problem with this strategy is it takes money to make a transition, and I’m sure any school looking to make that move is going to want some financial help. Is the conference fiscally stable enough to help as many as four teams make that move?

The other solution could be to combine with another conference looking for members. The Big South is getting ready to lose both Hampton and North Carolina A&T. They recently added Bryant as a football-playing school. Instead of SC State jumping ship, have the MEAC combine with the Big South to form a 10-team league.

This would allow for a nine-game schedule and still give the Bulldogs room to face a Power Five school and two former MEAC foes (BC-C, FAMU, NC A&T, Howard etc.). It would also give SC State an in-state rival in Charleston Southern.

But for now, the MEAC continues with Howard as a member at least one more year. SC State will no doubt be favored to repeat as the conference champion and once again represent the MEAC in Atlanta against the best of the Southwest.

At least one more year.

Travis Boland is sports editor of The Times and Democrat.

