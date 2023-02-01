How the ACC, SEC fared in landing recruits

Southeastern Conference schools continue to rule over the recruiting trail, almost as thoroughly as they dominate on the field. Alabama put together the best 2023 class in the country, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. The SEC has eight of the top 17 classes, including Georgia at No. 2, LSU at No. 6 and Tennessee at No. 9. An SEC school has topped the team recruiting rankings every year since 2010, the first year for which the 247Sports Composite has data.

Florida had the nation's top recruiting class in 2010. Alabama led the recruiting rankings every year from 2011-17. Georgia had the top class in 2018 and 2020, Alabama ranked first in 2019 and 2021, and Texas A&M brought in the best class last year.

With Wednesday making the second signing period and bringing the 2023 recruiting cycle to a close, here's a rundown of how each of the Power Five leagues fared. Rankings are according to the 247Sports Composite. Team rankings are as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday.

ACC

CLASS RANKS: 1. Miami (7th overall). 2. Clemson (11th). 3. Florida State (20th). 4. North Carolina (27th). 5. Virginia Tech (35th). 6. North Carolina State (41st). 7. Louisville (43rd). 8. Pittsburgh (51st). 9. Wake Forest (53rd). 10. Duke (54th). 11. Boston College (59th). 12. Georgia Tech (60th). 13. Virginia (64th). 14. Syracuse (80th).

TOP PROSPECTS: Miami OT Francis Mauigoa, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida (10th overall). Miami OT Samson Okuniola, Thayer Academy, Brockton, Massachusetts (23rd). Florida State WR Hykeem Williams, Fort Lauderdale (Florida) Stranaahan (31st). Clemson DL Peter Woods, Alabaster (Alabama) Thompson (33rd). Clemson DL Tomarrion Parker, Phenix City (Alabama) Central (49th).

TOP TRANSFERS: Florida State CB Fentrell Cypress (formerly at Virginia). Florida State TE Jaheim Bell (South Carolina). Miami OL Javion Cohen (Alabama). Florida State DL Braden Fiske (Western Michigan). Florida State OT Jeremiah Byers (UTEP).

NOTES: Miami coach Mario Cristobal displayed the recruiting process he had shown at Oregon even as the Hurricanes went 5-7 in his debut season. Florida State didn't do all that great a job at recruiting high school prospects, but Mike Norvell has been as good as just about any coach in the country at mining the transfer portal. The Seminoles will hope their new transfers perform as well as Jermaine Johnson did in 2021 or Jared Verse did last season.

SEC

CLASS RANKS: 1. Alabama (1st). 2. Georgia (2nd). 3. LSU (6th). 4. Tennessee (9th). 5. Florida (14th). 6. Texas A&M (15th). 7. South Carolina (16th). 8. Auburn (17th). 9. Arkansas (22nd). 10. Mississippi State (25th). 11. Ole Miss (30th). 12. Kentucky (31st). 13. Missouri (33rd). 14. Vanderbilt (52nd).

TOP PROSPECTS: Alabama DE Keon Keeley, Tampa (Florida) Berkeley Prep (2nd). Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava, Downey (California) Warren (3rd). Alabama S Caleb Downs, Hoschton (Georgia) Mill Creek (6th). Texas A&M DL David Hicks, Katy (Texas) Paetow (7th). Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor, Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk (9th).

TOP TRANSFERS: LSU CB Denver Harris (Texas A&M). Kentucky QB Devin Leary (North Carolina State). Georgia WR Dominic Lovett (Missouri). LSU CB Zy Alexander (Southeastern Louisiana). Texas A&M Sam McCall (Florida State).

NOTES: South Carolina landed one of the nation's top remaining uncommitted prospects Wednesday when the Gamecocks added Nyckoles Harbor, a tight end/edge rusher ranked 23rd overall. Alabama and Georgia are among the schools in the mix for TE Duce Robinson, who is ranked 17th overall. Robinson hasn't decided on a school and also is considering a pro baseball career.