How Gamecock, Gator fortunes changed in one game

Nov. 15, 2014, is a day University of Florida and South Carolina football fans should remember given the teams’ current status.
On that memorable afternoon in The Swamp, the Gamecocks pulled out an improbable 23-20 overtime win over the Gators.
A quick recap. Trailing by 17-10 with under 3:30 left, South Carolina blocked a 32-yard field goal that gave Florida a 10-point lead.
The Gamecocks turned the ball over on downs on their next possession. With 39 seconds left, they forced a punt as the Gators looked to run out the clock with three straight running plays.
Carlton Heard made a name for himself by blocking Kyle Christy’s punt. Jasper Sasser made the recovery and South Carolina tied the game four plays later on Mike Davis’ 4-yard run to force overtime.
Florida settled for a field goal on its first possession. That opened the door for a South Carolina victory as quarterback Dylan Thompson raced into the end zone on a keeper for the 23-20 win.
On the surface, the onfield outcome seemed cut and dry.
Upon further review, history shows the winner and loser were misplaced at best. This is especially true given where the two programs are at this moment.
It all started with the head coaches on that fateful day. Speculation on the futures of both Will Muschamp of Florida and Steve Spurrier of South Carolina were a story line coming into the contest.
The Gators had lost 12 of their last 21 games entering the game, while Spurrier’s 10th season in Garnet and Black was a far cry from his three straight 11-win seasons.
As it turned out, Florida wasted little time parting ways with Muschamp a day after the loss. Meanwhile, Spurrier reaffirmed his commitment to return the following season.
Gamecock fans know how that turned out, with Spurrier’s resignation by mid-October 2015 with a 2-4 overall record. After finishing the season with Shawn Elliott, South Carolina decided to give Muschamp a second chance in the SEC.
As for Florida, Dan Durkin coached the final game of the 2014 season (a win). Jim McElwain went 34-22 in three seasons before he was relieved of his duties in 2017. Randy Shannon coached the final four games before the Gators hired current head coach Dan Mullen.
As of today, the Gators are ranked sixth and are headed to the SEC Championship game. The Gamecocks need two wins to avoid a third straight season of declining victories.
Yet one wonders how the historic trajectory of Florida and South Carolina would have changed if the results had been reversed.
If the Gators held on for a victory, would they had given Muschamp one more season?
Conversely, would Spurrier have decided to call it a career following a loss at the place where he won a Heisman Trophy? Those scenarios would have taken Muschamp out of a USC hiring search and perhaps South Carolina would have found a candidate who could have taken the program back to the heights of 2010-12.
Then again, because of the talent pool and tradition, Florida would have always found a way back into prominence quicker than South Carolina. Perhaps obtaining similar long-term success will always be a challenge in Columbia.
At the same time, I can only think of the line boxing writer great Bert Sugar used to describe the first Ali-Frazier fight: “That night the winner was the loser and the loser was the winner."
It’s hard not to see otherwise looking back on that November day in Gainesville, Fla.
Thomas Grant Jr. reported on The T&D Region sports scene for two decades as a Times and Democrat staffer. He is sports editor of The Lexington County Chronicle.
