How Gamecock, Gator fortunes changed in one game

The Gators had lost 12 of their last 21 games entering the game, while Spurrier’s 10th season in Garnet and Black was a far cry from his three straight 11-win seasons.

As it turned out, Florida wasted little time parting ways with Muschamp a day after the loss. Meanwhile, Spurrier reaffirmed his commitment to return the following season.

Gamecock fans know how that turned out, with Spurrier’s resignation by mid-October 2015 with a 2-4 overall record. After finishing the season with Shawn Elliott, South Carolina decided to give Muschamp a second chance in the SEC.

As for Florida, Dan Durkin coached the final game of the 2014 season (a win). Jim McElwain went 34-22 in three seasons before he was relieved of his duties in 2017. Randy Shannon coached the final four games before the Gators hired current head coach Dan Mullen.

As of today, the Gators are ranked sixth and are headed to the SEC Championship game. The Gamecocks need two wins to avoid a third straight season of declining victories.

Yet one wonders how the historic trajectory of Florida and South Carolina would have changed if the results had been reversed.

If the Gators held on for a victory, would they had given Muschamp one more season?