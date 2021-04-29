Brooklyn Strong: Late arrival for Kentucky Derby

It's still a surprise for a horse who has run only twice since November. Brooklyn Strong's 10 qualifying points from winning the Remsen Stakes at Aqueduct in December are the fewest by any horse to make the Derby since Giant Finish in 2013, the year the points system was introduced.

"I'm going there now with no pressure," Velasquez said in a phone interview from Parx in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. "Now I have zero pressure because I don't think anybody expects me to do anything anyways, so I'm just going to enjoy it."

Schwartz, who booked jockey Umberto Rispoli to ride and is trying to get friends and family tickets and accommodations for the weekend, pointed out that Brooklyn Strong beat Derby rival Known Agenda in the Remsen and is confident going into Saturday.

"He's not a long shot in my mind," said Schwartz, who didn't know how much respect oddsmakers would give his horse. "If he's ready like he was in the Remsen, if he runs like he did in the Remsen, I have no problems. He'll be there. That's how I feel. I think the horse is tremendous."

The story around the horse is just as insane. Schwartz got into racing through a buddy he used to play hockey with, and Velasquez is still recovering from a serious accident a month ago.