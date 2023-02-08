COLUMBIA — In addition to enshrining eight legends, the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame will honor Hootie & the Blowfish for staging their annual Monday After the Masters Golf Pro-Am.

The band will be recognized with the prestigious Willie Jeffries Ambassador for Sports Award as part of the 61st annual South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Banquet on May 15 at the Columbia Convention Center.

Monday After the Masters is an annual celebrity Pro-Am golf tournament hosted by Hootie & the Blowfish in Myrtle Beach each Monday following the Masters Golf Tournament in April. The event has raised millions of dollars for children’s educational programs and the South Carolina junior golf program.

Members of the band include native Charlestonian Darius Rucker and Palmetto State favorites Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim Sonefeld.

“The Jeffries Award is one of our premier honors and we’re thrilled to present it to Hootie & the Blowfish,” said Executive Director Andy Solomon. “The band, through their decades of generosity and through the sport of golf, has demonstrated to be the epitome of what this award and its namesake reflect.

“The band, like the others whom we’ll also honor that night, has done so much for so many for so long and their recognition is due,” Solomon added.

The Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

Being enshrined in the hall of fame this year from the University of South Carolina include men’s soccer coach Mark Berson, wide receiver Robert Brooks of Greenwood and track & field standout Dawn Ellerbe while Clemson University will be represented by quarterback Woody Dantzler of Orangeburg and golf coach Larry Penley. Columbia’s Jermaine O’Neal, who left for the NBA after playing at Eau Claire High School and Joe Hamilton of Alvin and Macedonia High, who starred as Georgia Tech’s quarterback. Charles “Chino” Smith of Antioch in Darlington County will be enshrined posthumously for his outstanding play in the Negro Leagues.