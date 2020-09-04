Holston golf tourney set For Sept. 28

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 Bishop L. Jonathan Holston Golf Classic benefiting Africa University will be held Monday, Sept. 28, at the Orangeburg Country Club, 2745 Griffith Drive NW. The event, which is in its second year in Orangeburg after several years in Columbia, SC, will be played in a modified four-person captain’s choice. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with a shot-gun tee-off set for 10 a.m.

Interested persons and local and statewide businesses and corporations can support the tournament by entering a four-person team ($400) or through various sponsorship levels, including hole sponsorships ($125).

At last year’s (2019) event, which was in its first year in Orangeburg, twenty-four teams from across the Palmetto State participated in the tournament which raised over $35,000 to benefit Africa University and its students, according to James (Jim) Salley, an Orangeburg native and the Associate Vice-Chancellor for Institutional Advancement at Africa University.

For more tournament information, contact tournament director, Rev. Robert Harper at 843-875-2117, or Robert@knightsvilleumc.org. Interested persons may also contact Jim Salley at 615-340-7438, Bill Hamilton 803-378-6165, and Rev. Joseph Abram 803-571-0158.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0