Holston golf tourney set for Sept. 28 at Orangeburg Country Club

The 2020 Bishop L. Jonathan Holston Golf Classic benefiting Africa University will be held Monday, Sept. 28, at the Orangeburg Country Club, 2745 Griffith Drive NW.

The event, which is in its second year in Orangeburg after several years in Columbia, will be played in a modified four-person captain’s choice. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun tee-off set for 10 a.m.

Interested persons and local and statewide businesses and corporations can support the tournament by entering a four-person team ($400) or through various sponsorship levels, including hole sponsorships ($125).

In the first year in Orangeburg, 24 teams from across the Palmetto State participated in the event, which raised over $35,000 to benefit Africa University and its students, according to James "Jim" Salley, an Orangeburg native and the associate vice chancellor for institutional advancement at Africa University.

For more tournament information, contact tournament director, the Rev. Robert Harper at 843-875-2117, or Robert@knightsvilleumc.org. Interested persons may also contact Jim Salley at 615-340-7438, Bill Hamilton 803-378-6165, and the Rev. Joseph Abram 803-571-0158.

