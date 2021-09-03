Holly Hill Academy improves to 2-0

Holly Hill Academy posted consecutive shutout wins after defeating Wardlaw Academy 58-0 Friday night in Johnston.

Tyler Wright led the Raiders (2-0) with 193 yards and three touchdowns and added five tackles on defense. Mason Rudd rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown while Jacob Rogers scored two touchdown and Perrin Breland scored one rushing touchdown and added six tackles on a defense and an interception.

On defense, Carter Judy led Holly Hill Academy with 10 tackles, two sacks and recovered a fumble. Davin Walling added eight tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. Joe Hufham scored on a fumble recovery and added five tackles.

Cooper Canaday and Harley Watkins each had five tackles, Clay Canaday and Lucas Carroway each added four tackles each.

“Our staff had an excellent game plan this week,” Nelson said after the victory. “Our linemen were able to control the game on both sides of the ball. We have some things to continue to improve on, but we played a well-coached, physical team tonight and were able to come away with a win.”

Holly Hill Academy is scheduled to be at home next week against Jefferson Davis Academy.

THOAMAS HEYWARD 22, DORCHESTER ACADEMY 7