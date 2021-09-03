Holly Hill Academy improves to 2-0

Holly Hill Academy posted consecutive shutout wins after defeating Wardlaw Academy 58-0 Friday night in Johnston.
Tyler Wright led the Raiders (2-0) with 193 yards and three touchdowns and added five tackles on defense. Mason Rudd rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown while Jacob Rogers scored two touchdown and Perrin Breland scored one rushing touchdown and added six tackles on a defense and an interception.
On defense, Carter Judy led Holly Hill Academy with 10 tackles, two sacks and recovered a fumble. Davin Walling added eight tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. Joe Hufham scored on a fumble recovery and added five tackles.
Cooper Canaday and Harley Watkins each had five tackles, Clay Canaday and Lucas Carroway each added four tackles each.
“Our staff had an excellent game plan this week,” Nelson said after the victory. “Our linemen were able to control the game on both sides of the ball. We have some things to continue to improve on, but we played a well-coached, physical team tonight and were able to come away with a win.”
Holly Hill Academy is scheduled to be at home next week against Jefferson Davis Academy.
THOAMAS HEYWARD 22, DORCHESTER ACADEMY 7
Dorchester Academy quarterback Hayden Hartzog completed 10-of-18 passes for 105 yards and rushed for 57 yards in a 22-7 loss to Thomas Heyward Friday night.
Hunter Hartzog led the Raiders in receiving with seven catches for 40 yards and recovered a fumble on defense for the lone DA touchdown.
“We played a good game tonight,” Dorchester Academy Thomas McAlhaney said. “We had some big plays, and even held the lead in the first half. We just had too many mistakes and penalties. We’re beating ourselves.”
On defense Hayden Hartzog led the Raiders with nine tackles and an interception, Hunter Hartzog had seven tackles and Dylan Price and Connor Hartzog each added six tackles.
“(Heyward) is a great team, they’ve been running it for a while in recent years,” McAlhaney said. “We were right there with them, and had them on the ropes. We’ll see them again.”
Dorchester Academy is scheduled to face Orangeburg Prep Sept. 10.
WAGENER-SALLEY 54, H-K-T/NORTH 8
H-K-T/North fell to 0-2 on the season after a 54-8 loss to Wagener-Salley Friday night.
Jy’darius Brailey had the lone rushing touchdown for H-K-T/North. Quarterback Jaden Jamison completed a pass for a two-point conversion to close out the scoring.
“(Jaden) did some good things tonight,” H-K-T/North head coach Tony Felder said. “We dropped three or four touchdown passes, but we’re a young team. Wagener-Salley is a good ball club.”
Felder added that his team was missing six players due to COVID-19 quarantine.
“You have to double those numbers because we have guys playing both offense and defense,” Felder said. “For a small school like us, that makes a lot of difference.”
H-K-T/North will be looking for its first win next week as they are scheduled to face Calhoun County.
LAKE MARION 25, SCOTT's BRANCH 12