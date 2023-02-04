Edisto was forced to forfeit three falls in its match against Bamberg-Ehrhardt Saturday in the second round of the Class 2A/A state wrestling duals.

“(Three forfeits) definitely was a deal breaker,” Edisto head coach Melvin Wright Jr. said Saturday. “We had two sick and one injured. Skill level, pound-for-pound, I felt we were the better team. Giving them 24 points was hard to overcome.”

Edisto built an early 27-12 lead, but Bamberg-Ehrhardt went on a run starting with the 182 weight class. Red Raiders would win the next six rounds (four pins and two forfeits) to build a 42-27 lead.

Brody Nettles halted the Red Raider run with a pin at the 113 weight class before B-E’s Phoenix Sandifer closed the match with a pin.

“(The forfeits) probably had a little something to do with the win, but we got some good wins and good pins,” Bamberg-Ehrhardt head coach Terrell Haynes said. “Today was the first time all season we’ve had a full lineup, I think that helped.”

After losing twice to the Cougars this season, Haynes said his team was excited to see Edisto’s name on the bracket earlier this week.

“When (the team) found out we were facing Edisto, they just had this mindset of not losing again,” Haynes said. “They were willing to put in extra work Friday, plus, this is a big rivalry with the schools less than 15 minutes from each other.”

After the loss, Wright seemed optimistic about the future of his Edisto team.

“We’re only losing three seniors, so the best is yet to come,” Wright said. “We’ll take this as a learning experience. We know we can’t get complacent, we have to always hit the gas. Even when you’re humble, you’re hungry and we have to stay hungry. Next year, I have big hopes and expectations of making it to the state finals.”

With the win, Bamberg-Ehrhardt advanced to face North Central in the third round. The Knights jumped out to a 40-0, and defeated the Red Raiders 64-18.

“Our kids fought hard, and didn’t give up, I’m happy about that,” Haynes said. “We advanced further than we did last year, and with only one senior I expect us to be back.”

Jamie Downing got the Red Raiders on the scoreboard with a pin at the 195 weight class. Nick Folk followed with a pin at the 220 weight class to cut the lead to 40-12. Folk, a first-year wrestler, earned two wins Saturday including a pin over fifth-ranked Jackson Collins of Edisto.

“Nick is a strong kid,” Haynes said. “He has the mindset that nobody can beat him. He got two wins against two good wrestlers.”

Leo Robinson closed out the scoring for Bamberg-Ehrhardt with a pin at the 113 weight class.

“We learned we have to get stronger,” Haynes said. “When you think of wrestling, you think of North Central, so I’m not mad at the loss. We competed, and we’re going to get better this offseason.”