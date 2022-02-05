HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Pelion denies B-E trip to final

For the first time since 2016 Bamberg-Ehrhardt will not represent the Lower State in the Class A/AA state wrestling final.

The Red Raiders fell to Pelion 48-30 in the second round of the state tournament Saturday at North Central High School.

"We practiced hard this week, but (Pelion) made some adjustments we were not prepared for," Bamberg-Ehrhardt head coach Terrell Haynes said after the match.

Pelion head coach Jody Truesdale said he was missing three starters due to COVID protocol when the two teams met two weeks ago. Bamberg-Ehrhardt defeated Pelion 36-34, but three wins were by forfeit.

"These last two weeks we talked about wanting to be great over wanting just to be good," Truesdale said. "They went out and proved that they want greatness at some level. They ran harder, worked out harder and made their weights."

With the match starting at 220-pounds, Bamberg-Ehrhardt was able to jump out to a quick 12-0 lead with pins by Kenny Grant and Quintin Banks (285-pounds). The early momentum was stopped as Pelion earned a forfeit win at 106-pounds and tied the score with a pin by Charlie Spires.

Haynes thanked the seven seniors on the Bamberg-Ehrhardt roster. He said they helped him through his first season as head coach.

"I learned a lot from this season," Haynes said. "We have to get stronger, and practice harder going into next season. We have a lot of kids returning and they seem to enjoy it. We'll be back next year."

Pelion faced North Central in the third round of the state tournament Saturday. The Panthers lost to North Central 33-26.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt wrestlers will return to North Central Feb. 18-19 for the Class A/AA Lower State individual championships. B-E's Zymire Chisholm will attempt to qualify for state in his fourth separate weight class. Chisholm is currently ranked No. 1 in the 126-pound weight class.

