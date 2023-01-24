HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Cougars have chance to go far

Edisto head wrestling coach Melvin Wright Jr. said he was forced to do some recruiting this season as the Cougars returned just four starters from last year's team.

"Considering the time, we had a lot of teaching and re-teaching to do at the start of the season," Wright said. "We had a lot of volunteers come in to help us early on."

The Cougars got off to a slow start with a loss early in the season, but Wright said he was able to make some adjustments, and find a lineup that would have success. The Cougars are currently 21-2 on the season, including a win over the team that defeated them early in the season.

"We have seven individuals ranked in the state, and after defeating Bishop England, we moved to No. 8 in the current Class 2A-A team rankings," Wright said.

Edisto celebrated senior night Tuesday with wins over CA Johnson (60-12) and Wagener-Salley (45-12). The Cougars honored Jhamari Davis, Ziaire Washington and Terrance Hamilton. Wright said the trio have been instrumental in the success this year.

"They know how to be punctual, and are always in coach mode," Wright said.

Hamilton said he believes the team is getting better as they make preparations for the state playoffs.

"It's been a great year," Hamilton said. "We're doing things around here that we haven't done in a long time. We're also building a foundation for teams in the future. We have a confidence, and if we can be consistent we have a chance to go far. Be ready to see Edisto."

Wright also called junior Jackson Collins a godsend. Collins is the only returning state qualifier from last year's team. He finished fifth in the state in the 220-weight class.

"I've just been preparing myself mentally all year," Collins said. "I'm not surprised by the success, everybody has worked hard, and everyone is worthy to go to state."

With so many new faces, Wright said he was a little surprised with how well the team has done this season.

"I believe in working hard, and they have continued that work," Wright said. "The more they are raising their hands (in victory) the more willing they are to put in the work."

Wright sees his time coaching as a ministry as he works to make sure each member of the team has their grades where they need to be, and even has them wearing shirts and ties on match days.

"It's a blessing to be able to work with these boys," Wright said.

The state playoff bracket is scheduled to be released Feb. 1. Following the playoffs, members of the team will compete individually at Lower State in hopes of qualifying for the state tournament later this year.