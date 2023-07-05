WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Thanks to rain, there are still plenty of first-round matches to complete — and some that even have yet to begin — as Wimbledon heads to Day 3.

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, is among 10 players who originally were on Monday’s schedule but have not played a point so far at the year’s third Grand Slam tournament and now are scheduled to get started on Wednesday.

More bad news for them and tournament organizers dealing with the backlog of matches: There is a chance of more showers.

Only eight of 77 scheduled matches were completed on Tuesday, when the rain arrived early in the day and never left, while 15 others were halted in progress.

The All England Club has two courts that have retractable roofs that allow for competition during wet weather. Andy Murray, Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina were some of the lucky few who were able to finish contests Tuesday.

What were Tuesday’s results?

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray and No. 1 Alcaraz both won in straight sets in about two hours. No. 12 Cam Norrie needed needed four sets for his victory, while another British man who was seeded, No. 27 Dan Evans, lost. Three of the leading women in the field all won — defending champion Elena Rybakina, 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka — as did the No. 29 men’s seed, Tomás Martin Etcheverry, who finished off a comeback from a two-set deficit in a match that opened at Court 11 on Monday and closed at No. 1 Court on Tuesday.

What else happened on Day 2?

Roger Federer and Kate, Princess of Wales, were in the Royal Box. Federer, who announced his retirement last year, was honored for his eight Wimbledon singles championships, a record for men.

How to watch Wimbledon

In the U.S.: ESPN, Tennis Channel

Other countries listed here.

Betting guide

Medvedev is listed as a minus-10,000 money-line pick to beat the 391st-ranked Fery, who is at plus-2,400, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Think Fery could win the first set and lose the match? That is listed at plus-3,200.

The number to know

1994 — The only time in the Open era that the defending women’s champion at Wimbledon lost in the first round. Lori McNeil beat Steffi Graf that year.

The quote to know

“I was super happy that (I was) playing on one of the covered courts. It’s a great feeling knowing that you are going to finish your day today. But I felt really sorry for the rest of the players.” — Aryna Sabalenka, who won her match under the closed roof at Centre Court.

Upcoming singles schedule

Thursday: Second Round (Women and Men)

Friday-Saturday: Third Round (Women and Men)

July 9-10: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

July 11-12: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

July 13: Women’s Semifinals

July 14: Men’s Semifinals

July 15: Women’s Final

July 16: Men’s Final