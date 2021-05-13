WATCH NOW: Three O-W athletes sign to play for colleges

As to why she chose Voorhees, Felder said, “It's closer to home for one. I like the environment and the coach. You know how you make a bond with them, that’s what we have."

Girls head basketball coach Cedrick Simpson said, "Yes, you want to win championships, but a young lady or young man going to college, that’ll affect their lives way more than a state championship. Receiving a scholarship and being able to pursue a dream of yours that you want to play college basketball at the other level is always a blessing."

“One thing about ‘Ke Ke’ (Ke’Yanah) is that I had her since ninth grade. I see her being a future coach. She soaks it all in and understands basketball on a coaching level,” Simpson said.

“Having the mind to play and mind to coach it is another tool that she has that will be missed here. She watches film, she breaks down film, she explains it well. She has a lot of high qualities, not just playing the game but thinking it," Simpson said.

“She’s been a four-year starter, so to get a scholarship to Voorhees is once again, a blessing”, Simpson said.

“She has a talent that is hard to find in kids these days,” Simpson said.