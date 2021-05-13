WATCH NOW: Three O-W athletes sign to play for colleges

Three athletes from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School on Wednesday put their names on letters of intend to play at the next level in their respective sports.
The three are:
- Donovan White, baseball
- Ke’Yanah Felder, basketball
- Setene Green, volleyball
White will play for Carolina University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
“I had dreams of playing college baseball ever since playing tee-ball. Just knowing I’m going to the next level is like a dream come true," White said. “All my hard work is paying off."
“I feel my game has improved the most defensively. I spent a whole lot of time this summer working on my craft, offensively as well," White said.
Speaking to what sets White apart from others, head coach Reggie Jamison said, “Dedication, hard work, knowledge and his desire to continue to learn the game and his desire to work hard. It keeps you in the game when you have a first baseman who can receive throws and bail players out. Donovan's biggest attribute is the ability to field the ball and catch the ball in adverse situations."
Basketball player Ke’Yanah Felder plans to play at Voorhees College in Denmark.
“Honestly, it’s a blessing, a new chapter closing and another one beginning,” Felder said.
As to why she chose Voorhees, Felder said, “It's closer to home for one. I like the environment and the coach. You know how you make a bond with them, that’s what we have."
Girls head basketball coach Cedrick Simpson said, "Yes, you want to win championships, but a young lady or young man going to college, that’ll affect their lives way more than a state championship. Receiving a scholarship and being able to pursue a dream of yours that you want to play college basketball at the other level is always a blessing."
“One thing about ‘Ke Ke’ (Ke’Yanah) is that I had her since ninth grade. I see her being a future coach. She soaks it all in and understands basketball on a coaching level,” Simpson said.
“Having the mind to play and mind to coach it is another tool that she has that will be missed here. She watches film, she breaks down film, she explains it well. She has a lot of high qualities, not just playing the game but thinking it," Simpson said.
“She’s been a four-year starter, so to get a scholarship to Voorhees is once again, a blessing”, Simpson said.
“She has a talent that is hard to find in kids these days,” Simpson said.
Setene Green will take her talents to Fort Valley State College in Fort Valley, Georgia.
“They were very family-oriented, Green said. "They made me feel like family."
“I’m feeling very, very excited to play for them," Green said.
“I just wanted to thank my parents for being there to support me and I’m just glad Coach (Denolis) Wright saw the potential in me to get me to where I’m at right now," Green said.
Green also had offers from Alcorn State University, Savannah State and Claflin.
Coach Wright said, “She works hard, she’s focused and she wanted to do this.
“Setene has always been focused. She never doubted us. Whatever we needed her to do, she dove right in," Wright said.
“I had Setene really since she was in the sixth grade," Wright said. "She kept pounding and pounding and she just kept getting better."