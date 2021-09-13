T&D REGION SPORTS

O-W falls short against Lake Marion

O-W was led by Yikeiah Ryan with 28 digs, 15 service points, 6 kills. Morgan Williams had 43 digs, Maya Sanders had 17 digs, 2 kills, E'Mani Gaffney with 14 service points, 6 kills, Maddison Johnson had 24 service points, 15 digs, 4 kills, and Destiny Scott with 9 service points.