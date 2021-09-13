 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS
T&D REGION SPORTS

SPORTS LIBRARY Generic volleyball illustration 2

VOLLEYBALL

O-W falls short against Lake Marion

Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s volleyball B- team fell short against the Lake Marion junior varsity volleyball team Monday: 25-22, 15-25, 20-25, 20-25.

O-W was led by Yikeiah Ryan with 28 digs, 15 service points, 6 kills. Morgan Williams had 43 digs, Maya Sanders had 17 digs, 2 kills, E'Mani Gaffney with 14 service points, 6 kills, Maddison Johnson had 24 service points, 15 digs, 4 kills, and Destiny Scott with 9 service points.

O-W (0-2) plays BethuneBowman on Wednesday.

