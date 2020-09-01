T&D REGION SPORTS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 3

Laurence Manning 0

MANNING - Orangeburg Prep Varsity defeated Laurence Manning 3-0 on Monday, with game wins of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-12.

Leading the way for the Lady Indians, Ava Cuttino had 12 points, 6 aces, a dig; Charlotte Laird had 10 points, 4 aces, 3 kills and 2 digs; Isabelle Wassell had 5 points an 1 ace, 7 assists, 6 digs and 2 kills; Kelcey Lake had 5 points, an ace, a kill, a dig and an assist;

Presley Collins had 5 points, 4 digs and an assist; Lydia Riley had 2 blocks and 8 kills.

Orangeburg Prep will host Patrick Henry Academy on Thursday at 6 p.m.

JV VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2

Laurence Manning 1

MANNING - Orangeburg Prep defeated Laurence Manning 2-1 on Monday, with game scores of 25-16, 25-27 and 25-10.