T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg Prep 3
Laurence Manning 0
MANNING - Orangeburg Prep Varsity defeated Laurence Manning 3-0 on Monday, with game wins of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-12.
Leading the way for the Lady Indians, Ava Cuttino had 12 points, 6 aces, a dig; Charlotte Laird had 10 points, 4 aces, 3 kills and 2 digs; Isabelle Wassell had 5 points an 1 ace, 7 assists, 6 digs and 2 kills; Kelcey Lake had 5 points, an ace, a kill, a dig and an assist;
Presley Collins had 5 points, 4 digs and an assist; Lydia Riley had 2 blocks and 8 kills.
Orangeburg Prep will host Patrick Henry Academy on Thursday at 6 p.m.
JV VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg Prep 2
Laurence Manning 1
MANNING - Orangeburg Prep defeated Laurence Manning 2-1 on Monday, with game scores of 25-16, 25-27 and 25-10.
Leading the way for the JV Lady Indians, Lauren Ballew had 14 points, 2 aces, 3 kills and 3 digs; Katherine Lambrecht had 12 points, 4 aces and 2 digs; Izzy Exum had 11 points, 5 aces, 4 kills and 3 digs; Rebecca Ann Fairey and Anna Katherine Evatt had 5 kills apiece; and Annabelle Hunter had 15 assists.
Orangeburg Prep will host Patrick Henry Academy on Thursday at 5 p.m.
