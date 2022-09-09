T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 3, Dreher 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's varsity volleyball team improved to 2-0 in region play with a 3-0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-16) victory over Dreher Thursday.

Darian Dawson led the Bruinettes with 17 service points and nine digs. Ki'ra Wright had six service points, 11 kills and 12 digs; Trinity Winningham had seven service points and eight kills; Alyx Foster had six service points and six digs; Imani Mitchell had two blocks and three kills; Jasmine Anderson had six block kills, four kills and five points; Karmen Hyman had four kills.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (10-0) take part in a tournament at Whale Branch Saturday.

B-TEAM VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2, Hammond 0

Orangeburg Prep’s B-Team defeated Hammond 2-0 (25-18, 25-9) Thursday in Orangeburg.

Allie Brynn Furtick led the Indians with nine service points and two aces. Morgan Gue had six service points and two aces; Elizabeth Pierce had five service points, four aces and one kill; Brooke Fogle had five service points, one ace and one kill.

Timmerman 2, Orangeburg Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep's B-Team fell to Timmerman 0-2 (16-25, 16-25) Thursday in Orangeburg.

Morgan Gue led the Indians with six service points and four aces. Allie Brynn Furtick had four service points and three aces.