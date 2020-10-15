T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep volleyball teams split with Wilson Hall

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Wilson Hall 3
Orangeburg Prep 0
Wilson Hall took a 3-0 win at Orangeburg Prep on Thursday, with game scores of 25-13, 29-27 and 25-16.
OPS was led by Ava Cuttino with 9 points, an ace, 4 kills, 7 digs, a block, Isabelle Wassell with 4 kills, 8 assists, 7 digs, Ashlyn Smith with 11 digs, Presley Collins with 8 digs, Anna Beth Lambrecht with 3 assists, 6 digs, and Charlotte Laird with 3 kills, a block.
Orangeburg Prep will travel to Calhoun Academy for a region match on Monday at 6 p.m.
JV VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg Prep 2
Wilson Hall 1
Orangeburg Prep took a 2-1 home win against Wilson Hall on Thursday, with game scores of 25-17, 8-25, 25-19.
The JV Lady Indians were led by Izzy Exum with 10 points, 4 aces, 5 kills, 13 digs, Rebecca Ann Fairey with 9 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 9 digs, Anna Katherine Evatt with 8 kills, Joni Holstad with 1 block, 3 kills, Lauren Ballew with 3 kills, 9 digs, Katherine Lambrecht with 11 digs, and Annabelle Hunter with 13 assists, 7 digs.
Orangeburg Prep will travel to Calhoun Academy for a region match on Monday at 5 p.m.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 2
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 1
BAMBERG - Bamberg-Ehrhardt took a 2-1 home win against Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Thursday, with game scores of 25-16, 24-26, 15-10.
O-W was led by Mykaela Void with 12 service points, 5 assists, Taylor Garner with 8 service points, Imani Mitchell with 5 service points, 4 kills, 7 assists, Larkyn Jones with 5 service points, and Kaiya Grigg with 8 assists.
O-W (8-3 record) plays next Thursday at home against Branchville.
