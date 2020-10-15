 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep volleyball teams split with Wilson Hall
0 comments
editor's pick

T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep volleyball teams split with Wilson Hall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SPORTS LIBRARY generic volleyball logo

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Wilson Hall 3

Orangeburg Prep 0

Wilson Hall took a 3-0 win at Orangeburg Prep on Thursday, with game scores of 25-13, 29-27 and 25-16.

OPS was led by Ava Cuttino with 9 points, an ace, 4 kills, 7 digs, a block, Isabelle Wassell with 4 kills, 8 assists, 7 digs, Ashlyn Smith with 11 digs, Presley Collins with 8 digs, Anna Beth Lambrecht with 3 assists, 6 digs, and Charlotte Laird with 3 kills, a block.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to Calhoun Academy for a region match on Monday at 6 p.m.

JV VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2

Wilson Hall 1

Orangeburg Prep took a 2-1 home win against Wilson Hall on Thursday, with game scores of 25-17, 8-25, 25-19.

The JV Lady Indians were led by Izzy Exum with 10 points, 4 aces, 5 kills, 13 digs, Rebecca Ann Fairey with 9 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 9 digs, Anna Katherine Evatt with 8 kills, Joni Holstad with 1 block, 3 kills, Lauren Ballew with 3 kills, 9 digs, Katherine Lambrecht with 11 digs, and Annabelle Hunter with 13 assists, 7 digs.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to Calhoun Academy for a region match on Monday at 5 p.m.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 2

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 1

BAMBERG - Bamberg-Ehrhardt took a 2-1 home win against Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Thursday, with game scores of 25-16, 24-26, 15-10.

O-W was led by Mykaela Void with 12 service points, 5 assists, Taylor Garner with 8 service points, Imani Mitchell with 5 service points, 4 kills, 7 assists, Larkyn Jones with 5 service points, and Kaiya Grigg with 8 assists.

O-W (8-3 record) plays next Thursday at home against Branchville.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News