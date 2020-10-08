T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep volleyball teams split with Colleton Prep

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Colleton Prep 3

Orangeburg Prep 1

Colleton Prep took a 3-1 win at Orangeburg Prep on Wednesday, with game wins of 25-14, 25-22, 22-25 and 25-6.

The Lady Indians were led by Isabelle Wassell with 8 points, 4 aces, 4 kills, 8 assists, 16 digs, Kelcey Lake with 7 points, 2 aces, a kill, 3 digs, Lydia Riley with 6 kills, 5 blocks, Presley Collins with 16 digs, and Ashlyn Smith with 13 digs.

OPS will play a region match on Thursday at Palmetto Christian in Mt. Pleasant at 5 p.m.

JV VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2

Colleton Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep won a home match 2-0 against Colleton Prep on Wednesday, with game scores of 25-8 and 25-15.

The JV Lady Indians were led by Payton Schurlknight with 7 points, 2 aces, a kill, an assist, and a dig, Annabelle Hunter with 5 points, 10 assists, Joni Holstad with 6 kills, Averi Evans with 2 kills, and Katherine Lambrecht with a kill, 5 digs.

OPS will play a region match on Thursday at Palmetto Christian in Mt. Pleasant at 4 p.m.

