T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep volleyball starts the season

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Colleton Prep 3
Orangeburg Prep 0
WALTERBORO — Colleton Prep swept a 3-0 match against visiting Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday, with game wins of 13-25, 20-25, and 19-25.
The Lady Indians were led by Ashlyn Smith with 10 service points, an ace, and 8 digs, Presley Collins with 4 service points, an ace and 10 digs, Isabelle Wassell with 5 assists and 8 digs, Charlotte Laird with 5 blocks and 2 kills, and Lydia Riley with 2 blocks and 3 kills.
OP returns to action on Thursday at Patrick Henry Academy at 6 p.m.
JV VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg Prep 2
Colleton Prep 0
WALTERBORO - Orangeburg Prep swept its first match of the season, 2-0 at Colleton Prep on Tuesday, with game wins of 25-14 and 25-17.
The JV Lady Indians were led by Lauren Ballew with 17 service points, 7 aces, 2 kills and 2 digs, Katherine Lambrecht with 7 service points, 4 aces and 2 digs, Izzy Exum with 4 service points, 3 aces, and 3 kills, and Rebecca Ann Fairey with 4 service points, an ace, and a kill.
OP plays on Thursday at Patrick Henry Academy at 5 p.m.
