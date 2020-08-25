T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep volleyball starts the season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Colleton Prep 3

Orangeburg Prep 0

WALTERBORO — Colleton Prep swept a 3-0 match against visiting Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday, with game wins of 13-25, 20-25, and 19-25.

The Lady Indians were led by Ashlyn Smith with 10 service points, an ace, and 8 digs, Presley Collins with 4 service points, an ace and 10 digs, Isabelle Wassell with 5 assists and 8 digs, Charlotte Laird with 5 blocks and 2 kills, and Lydia Riley with 2 blocks and 3 kills.

OP returns to action on Thursday at Patrick Henry Academy at 6 p.m.

JV VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2

Colleton Prep 0

WALTERBORO - Orangeburg Prep swept its first match of the season, 2-0 at Colleton Prep on Tuesday, with game wins of 25-14 and 25-17.

The JV Lady Indians were led by Lauren Ballew with 17 service points, 7 aces, 2 kills and 2 digs, Katherine Lambrecht with 7 service points, 4 aces and 2 digs, Izzy Exum with 4 service points, 3 aces, and 3 kills, and Rebecca Ann Fairey with 4 service points, an ace, and a kill.

OP plays on Thursday at Patrick Henry Academy at 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0