T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep, Orangeburg-Wilkinson volleyball results

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Palmetto Christian 3

Orangeburg Prep 0

MOUNT PLEASANT - Orangeburg Prep lost a region match 3-0 at Palmetto Christian on Thursday, with game scores of 25-10, 25-9 and 25-11.

OPS will play at Thomas Sumter on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Colleton Prep 3

Orangeburg Prep 1

Colleton Prep took a 3-1 win at Orangeburg Prep on Wednesday, with game wins of 25-14, 25-22, 22-25 and 25-6.

The Lady Indians were led by Isabelle Wassell with 8 points, 4 aces, 4 kills, 8 assists, 16 digs, Kelcey Lake with 7 points, 2 aces, a kill, 3 digs, Lydia Riley with 6 kills, 5 blocks, Presley Collins with 16 digs, and Ashlyn Smith with 13 digs.

JV VOLLEYBALL

Edisto 2

Pelion 0

CORDOVA - The Edisto Lady Cougars took a 2-0 home region win against Pelion on Thursday, with game scores of 25-19 and 25-18.