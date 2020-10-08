 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep, Orangeburg-Wilkinson volleyball results
T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep, Orangeburg-Wilkinson volleyball results

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Palmetto Christian 3

Orangeburg Prep 0

MOUNT PLEASANT - Orangeburg Prep lost a region match 3-0 at Palmetto Christian on Thursday, with game scores of 25-10, 25-9 and 25-11.

OPS will play at Thomas Sumter on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Colleton Prep 3

Orangeburg Prep 1

Colleton Prep took a 3-1 win at Orangeburg Prep on Wednesday, with game wins of 25-14, 25-22, 22-25 and 25-6.

+37 IN PHOTOS: Edisto volleyball gets home win over Pelion

The Lady Indians were led by Isabelle Wassell with 8 points, 4 aces, 4 kills, 8 assists, 16 digs, Kelcey Lake with 7 points, 2 aces, a kill, 3 digs, Lydia Riley with 6 kills, 5 blocks, Presley Collins with 16 digs, and Ashlyn Smith with 13 digs.

JV VOLLEYBALL

Edisto 2

Pelion 0

CORDOVA - The Edisto Lady Cougars took a 2-0 home region win against Pelion on Thursday, with game scores of 25-19 and 25-18.

Edisto was led by Jamequa Bailem-Odom with 17 service points, 5 aces and a kill, Zy'Asia Stewart with 8 service points, 3 aces, 3 kills and 3 blocks, Taegan Zorn with 8 service points, 2 aces and a kill, Amber Williams with 4 service points, Morgan Dukes with 2 service points, a kill and a block.

The JV Lady Cougars will play Tuesday at Wade Hampton.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 2

Brookland-Cayce 0

CAYCE - Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 2-0 win at Brookland-Cayce on Thursday.

The game scores were 25-22 and 25-12.

Our next game is Tuesday at home against Strom Thurmond. Our record is 6-2.

Orangeburg Prep 2

Palmetto Christian 1

MOUNT PLEASANT - Orangeburg Prep took a 2-1 win at Palmetto Christian in region play on Thursday.

The JV Lady Indians won by game scores of 14-25, 25-18 and 25-7.

OPS was led by Izzy Exum with 13 points, 5 aces, 3 kills, an assist, 8 digs, Rebecca Ann Fairey with 10 points, a kill, 9 digs, Katherine Lambrecht with 8 points, an ace, a kill, 10 digs, Lauren Ballew with 14 digs, and Anna Katherine Evatt with 6 points, 3 aces, 8 kills, a block.

The JV Lady Indians will host Wilson Hall on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep 2

Colleton Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep won a home match 2-0 against Colleton Prep on Wednesday, with game scores of 25-8 and 25-15.

The JV Lady Indians were led by Payton Schurlknight with 7 points, 2 aces, a kill, an assist, and a dig, Annabelle Hunter with 5 points, 10 assists, Joni Holstad with 6 kills, Averi Evans with 2 kills, and Katherine Lambrecht with a kill, 5 digs.

