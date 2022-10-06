T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep defeats Colleton Prep:

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 3, Colleton Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep varsity volleyball defeated Colleton Prep 3-0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-22).

Annabelle Hunter led the Lady Indians with 14 service points, two aces, 14 assists, one kill and eight digs. Izzy Exum had 10 service points, two aces, three assists, nine kills and four digs; Joni Holstad had nine service points, three kills and nine digs; Payton Schurlknight had five service points, one ace, two kills, one assist and one dig; Lauren Ballew had six kills and Katherine Lambrecht had 13 digs.

Northside Christian 3, Orangeburg Prep 0

The Orangeburg Prep Varsity volleyball team fell at home to Northside Christian 3-0 with scores of 16-25, 13-25, and 19-25. Lauren Ballew led the Lady Indians with 6 service points, 1 ace, and 2 digs. Abby Lyn Pantaleon had 5 service points, 1 ace, 1 assist, and 2 digs. Joni Holstad had 5 kills and Izzy Exum had 3. Defensively, Exum had 12 digs. Katherine Lambrecht had 8 digs. Payton Schurlknight recorded a block.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to Palmetto Christian on Wednesday, October 12 beginning at 4:00 with the JV match.

JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2, Colleton Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep junior varsity volleyball defeated Colleton Prep 2-0 (25-17, 25-20).

Jayme Culler led the Lady Indians will nine service points, six aces, two assists and one kill. Prestan Schurlknight had nine service points, one ace, one kill and two digs; Hannah Lambrecht had five service points, two aces and two digs and Emma Grace Burleson had four kills.

Northside Christian 2, Orangeburg Prep 0

The Orangeburg Prep JV volleyball team fell at home to Northside Christian 2-0 with scores of 25-27 and 22-25. Jayne Culler led the Lady Indians with 9 service points, 1 kill, and 10 digs. Defensively, Calee Hartzog had 21 digs while Prestan Schurlknight had 14 and Hannah Lambrecht had 12.

O-W 2, Swansea 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson JV (7-$0 defeated Swansea 2-0. The scores were 25-22, 25-23. O-W was led by Nylah Holmes with 13 points. Erin Glover had 4 points,3 kills and 4 assists. Emoni Gaffney had 4 assists and 2 kills. O-W plays again Tuesday at Branchville.