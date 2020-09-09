T&D REGION SPORTS: OPS volleyball teams split with Heathwood Hall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Heathwood Hall 3

Orangeburg Prep 2

Heathwood Hall outlasted Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday, winning 3-2 with game scores of 25-17, 19-25, 25-17, 18-25 and 15-7.

The Lady Indians, playing at home, were led by Ava Cuttino: 9 points, 4 aces, 4 kills, 7 digs; Presley Collins: 7 points, 2 aces, 12 digs; Charlotte Laird: 7 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 3 blocks; Kelcey Lake: 7 points, 3 aces, 5 kills, 1 block; Ashlyn Smith: 6 points, 4 aces, 10 digs; Isabelle Wassell: 5 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 13 assists, 7 digs; and Lydia Riley: 1 block, 3 kills.

Orangeburg Prep will play at Wilson Hall on Tuesday, September 15 at 5 p.m.

JV VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2

Heathwood Hall 0

Orangeburg Prep took a 2-0 home win against Heathwood Hall Episcopal School on Tuesday, with game scores of 25-14 and 25-15.

Leaders for the JV Lady Indians included Lauren Ballew: 14 points, 8 aces, 2 kills; Payton Schurlknight: 7 points, 3 aces; and Rebecca Ann Fairey: 6 points, 3 aces, 1 kill.

OP will play at Wilson Hall on Tuesday, September 15 at 4 p.m.

