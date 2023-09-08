VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Heathwood Hall 3, Orangeburg Prep 0

Heathwood Hall defeated Orangeburg Prep 3-0 (26-24, 25-23, 25-17) Thursday.

Izzy Exum led the Lady Indians with five points, one ace, one assist, six kills, 10 digs and one block. Prestan Schurlknight had four points, three aces and eight digs; Jane Walker Yonce had five kills and eight digs; Payton Schurlknight had three kills, two blocks and two digs; JuliAnn Griffith had 11 digs; Katherine Lambrecht had 10 digs; Lauren Ballew had five kills and Annabelle Hunter had 14 assists and seven digs.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Holly Hill Academy Monday.

Orangeburg Prep 3, Colleton Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep varsity volleyball defeated Colleton Prep 3-0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-15) Wednesday.

Izzy Exum led the Lady Indians with 17 points, eight aces, six kills, two assists and seven digs. Annabelle Hunter had 12 points, one ace, six assists and four digs; Lauren Ballew had 10 points, four aces, two kills and one assist; Jane Walker Yonce had six kills; Payton Schurlknight had two aces, three kills and one block and Prestan Schurlknight had two aces and two kills.

JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Heathwood Hall 2, Orangeburg Prep 0

Heathwood Hall defeated Orangeburg Prep 2-0 (25-23, 25-21) Thursday.

Emma Grace Burleson led the Lady Indians with nine points and three aces. Calee Hartzog had six points, one ace, one assist and four digs; Morgan Gue had five points, one kill and two digs and Mary Legare Delaney had seven digs.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Holly Hill Academy Monday.

Orangeburg Prep 2, Colleton Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep’s junior varsity volleyball team defeated Colleton Prep 2-0 (25-12, 25-12) Wednesday.

Calee Hartzog led the Lady Indians with 11 points, four aces, seven assists and five digs. Mary Legare Delaney had 10 points, seven aces, three kills and three digs. Elizabeth Pierce had two kills and Emma Grace Burleson had two kills.

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Carver Edisto improves to 3-0

Carver Edisto Middle School defeated Elloree and Bethune-Bowman to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Top players included Camille Govan, Kennedi Hampton and Grenlee Anderson.

The Lady Cougars will travel to play Branchville Sept. 11.

JUNIOR VARSITY FOOTBALL

Faith Christian 22, Holly Hill Academy 8

Jake Kirven rushed for a touchdown and two-point conversion in Holly Hill Academy's 22-8 loss to Faith Christian Thursday.

Kirven led the defense along with Jaxon Jones, Christian Stephens and Hiren Patel.

Holly Hill Academy will play host to Patrick Henry Thursday, Sept. 14.