T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W volleyball has region championship match halted for safety, OPS and HHA get wins

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson's quest for region title put on hold
SWANSEA - The quest for a Region 5-3A volleyball title will have to continue on Wednesday for Orangeburg-Wilkinson.
“Safety issues” at Swansea High School postponed the finish of Tuesday's region tiebreaker match between the Bruinettes and the Gilbert Lady Braves.
After O-W won the first set 25-23, the Lady Indians scored the opening 2 points of the second set.
During the 2nd point, a Bruinette player attempted to keep in play a return by Gilbert.
The volleyball was deflected upward toward the ceiling, bouncing off one of the light fixtures, popping open a protective plastic light cover.
With the cover hanging open, match officials halted play. After 15 minutes of Swansea school officials being unable to push the cover back into place, play was halted until 6 p.m. on Wednesday as a safety precaution.
O-W and Gilbert split their 2 regular season meetings, both winning at home.
The winner of Wednesday’s match will open the Class 3A playoffs at home against Crestwood on Oct. 27, while the loser will begin playoffs at Camden.
Orangeburg Prep 3
Lee Academy 2
Orangeburg Prep closed out the regular season with a 3-2 home region win against Lee Academy on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians (7-12 overall, 5-5 in region play) won with game scores of 25-20, 16-25, 25-23, 18-25 and 15-9.
OPS was led by Isabelle Wassell with 19 points, 3 aces, a kill, 15 assists, 19 digs, Ava Cuttino with 8 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 12 digs, Ashlyn Smith with 6 points, an ace, a kill, 22 digs, Charlotte Laird with 5 points, an ace, 6 kills, 5 blocks, 2 digs, Lydia Riley with 5 points, 5 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs, Presley Collins with 17 digs, and Sidney Adicks with 3 kills, 13 digs.
Orangeburg Prep now awaits seeding for the SCISA Volleyball Tournament, set for the Myrtle Beach Center this Friday and Saturday.
Wilson Hall 3
Holly Hill Academy 0
SUMTER - Wilson Hall took a 3-0 non-region home win against Holly Hill Academy on Monday, with game scores of 25-19, 25-12 and 25-17.
HHA was led by Halle Mott with 6 kills, 2 aces, 8 digs, Karlee Stoller with 5 kills, Karsyn Smoak with 3 kills, and Brooke Fennessey with 3 kills.
Holly Hill Academy 3
St. John's Christian 1
HOLLY HILL - Holly Hill Christian took a 3-1 home win against St. John's Christian Academy on Tuesday, with game scores of 25-13, 21-25, 25-19 and 25-15.
Leading the way for HHA was Halle Mott with 17 kills and 8 digs, Karlee Stoller with 8 kills,
Karsyn Smoak with 6 kills, 3 aces, 24 assists, Madison Steele with 4 kills, 3 aces and 8 digs, Brooke Fennessey with 6 aces and 6 digs, and Lily McWaters with10 digs.
HHA finished the regular season with a 10-3 record (10-2 in region) and 2nd place in the region.
The SCISA Volleyball Tournament will be played at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center this Friday and Saturday.
JV VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg Prep 2
Lee Academy 1
Orangeburg Prep closed out the season on Tuesday with a 2-1 region win over Lee Academy.
The JV Lady Indians (14-3 record) won with game scores of 25-19, 18-25, 25-19.
OPS was led by Izzy Exum with 7 points, 4 kills, 3 digs, Rebecca Ann Fairey with 6 points, 2 aces, 9 digs, Lauren Ballew with 5 points, 5 aces, 2 kills, 6 digs, Katherine Lambrecht with 10 digs, Anna Katherine Evatt with 3 kills, and JuliAnn Griffith with 5 digs.
LOCAL GOLF
Annual Willie Jeffries Golf Tournament set for Friday
The annual Willie Jeffries Golf Tournament will be held Friday (Oct. 23) at the Orangeburg Country Club, 2745 Griffith Drive NW.
The format will be Captain’s Choice, with play starting at 8:30 a.m.
The event, which is in its 34th year, is being presented by the South Carolina State University Former Athletes Association (SCSUFAA). Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Bulldog athletics department.
For additional information, interested persons may call John Alford at 803-447-2521.
