T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W volleyball has region championship match halted for safety, OPS and HHA get wins

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's quest for region title put on hold

SWANSEA - The quest for a Region 5-3A volleyball title will have to continue on Wednesday for Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

“Safety issues” at Swansea High School postponed the finish of Tuesday's region tiebreaker match between the Bruinettes and the Gilbert Lady Braves.

After O-W won the first set 25-23, the Lady Indians scored the opening 2 points of the second set.

During the 2nd point, a Bruinette player attempted to keep in play a return by Gilbert.

The volleyball was deflected upward toward the ceiling, bouncing off one of the light fixtures, popping open a protective plastic light cover.

With the cover hanging open, match officials halted play. After 15 minutes of Swansea school officials being unable to push the cover back into place, play was halted until 6 p.m. on Wednesday as a safety precaution.

O-W and Gilbert split their 2 regular season meetings, both winning at home.

The winner of Wednesday’s match will open the Class 3A playoffs at home against Crestwood on Oct. 27, while the loser will begin playoffs at Camden.