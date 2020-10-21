T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W volleyball falls in region title match to Gilbert

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg-Wilkinson drops region title match to Gilbert
SWANSEA — The Orangeburg-Wilkinson volleyball team returned to Swansea High School on Wednesday looking to defeat Gilbert for the region championship and the top playoff seed out of Region 5-3A.
The Bruinettes had momentum after winning the 1st set against the defending Class 3A Lower State champions when play was suspended Tuesday after a ceiling light cover came loose following a hit by a volleyball.
Instead, the stoppage of play seemed to rejuvenate the Lady Indians. They proceeded to win the next 3 sets to claim the region top seed for the 3rd straight year.
Gilbert won with scores of 23-25, 25-19, 25-18 and 25-13.
The win sends Gilbert into a 1st round home matchup Tuesday against Crestwood.
Meanwhile, the Bruinettes will open Tuesday on the road at Camden.
LOCAL GOLF
Annual Willie Jeffries Golf Tournament set for Friday
The annual Willie Jeffries Golf Tournament will be held Friday (Oct. 23) at the Orangeburg Country Club, 2745 Griffith Drive NW.
The format will be Captain’s Choice, with play starting at 8:30 a.m.
The event, which is in its 34th year, is being presented by the South Carolina State University Former Athletes Association (SCSUFAA). Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Bulldog athletics department.
For additional information, interested persons may call John Alford at 803-447-2521.
