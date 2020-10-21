T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W volleyball falls in region title match to Gilbert

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson drops region title match to Gilbert

SWANSEA — The Orangeburg-Wilkinson volleyball team returned to Swansea High School on Wednesday looking to defeat Gilbert for the region championship and the top playoff seed out of Region 5-3A.

The Bruinettes had momentum after winning the 1st set against the defending Class 3A Lower State champions when play was suspended Tuesday after a ceiling light cover came loose following a hit by a volleyball.

Instead, the stoppage of play seemed to rejuvenate the Lady Indians. They proceeded to win the next 3 sets to claim the region top seed for the 3rd straight year.

Gilbert won with scores of 23-25, 25-19, 25-18 and 25-13.

The win sends Gilbert into a 1st round home matchup Tuesday against Crestwood.

Meanwhile, the Bruinettes will open Tuesday on the road at Camden.

LOCAL GOLF

Annual Willie Jeffries Golf Tournament set for Friday

The annual Willie Jeffries Golf Tournament will be held Friday (Oct. 23) at the Orangeburg Country Club, 2745 Griffith Drive NW.