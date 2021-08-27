T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W sweeps Branchville

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

O-W 3, Branchville 0

BRANCHVILLE -- Orangeburg-Wilkinson opened the season Thursday with a 3-0 victory (25-14, 25-13, 25-16) over Branchville.

O-W was led by Siri Davis with 14 service points, eight service aces, 13 assists and 10 digs. Mackenzie Morgan had two kills, three service aces, eight points and 19 digs.

Also for O-W, Stephany Brailey had six kills and three block kills. Laila Ham had five kills and 17 service points. Darian Dawson had four service points, three service aces and 14 digs. Trinity Winningham had three kills and four digs. Alex Foster had nine digs, three kills and eight service points. Ki'ra Wright had three service aces, eight points and 19 digs. Kaitlin Ham had three block kills and three kills.

The Bruinettes are hosts for the annual Bruinette Classic tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday. Teams are Cane Bay, Stratford, Wilson, Marlboro County, Branchville, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Keenan and Gray Collegiate.

Dorchester Academy 3, Andrew Jackson 2

Dorchester Academy (3-0, 2-0) defeated Andrew Jackson Academy 3-2 (19-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-13, 15-12) on Thursday in region play.