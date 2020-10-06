 Skip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W, Branchville volleyball teams get wins
T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W, Branchville volleyball teams get wins

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 3

Fox Creek 1

Orangeburg-Wilkinson took a 3-1 home region win against Fox Creek on Tuesday, with game scores of 25-22, 25-18, 19-25 and 25-15.

The Bruinettes were led by Jada Berry with 33 Assists, 11 service points, 4 service aces, 15 digs; Stephany Brailey with 9 kills, 3 block kills; Setene Green with 5 kills, 14 service points, 5 service ace; Trinity with 12 kills, 5 service points, 7 digs; Ki'ra Wright with 13 service points, 16 digs, 1 kill; Kahji Calas with 12 digs; Siri Davis with 15 service points, 4 service ace, 9 digs; Ayanna Daniels 6 service points, 12 digs; and Mackenzie Morgan with 27 digs.

O-W (11-1 overall, 6-1 in Region 5-3A) will play at Brookland-Cayce on Thursday.

May River 3

Branchville 0

BRANCHVILLE — Branchville lost a non-region home match against May River on Monday, falling 3-0.

The Lady Sharks won with game scores of 25-23, 25-14 and 25-18.

The Lady Jackets (11-4-2 overall, 8-0 in region) were led by Carley Kinard with 8 kills, 7 digs, Brianna Wiles with 12 kills, 9 digs, Olivia Banks with 3 kills, Mary Grace Vallentine with 3 blocks, a kill, and Riley Shuler with 16 assists, 8 digs.

Branchville was set to play at Estill on Tuesday in a Region 6-A tri-match that included Bridges Prep.

Northside Christian 3

Orangeburg Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep dropped a home region match to Northside Christian 3-0 on Tuesday, falling in games 25-11, 25-23, and 25-20.

The Lady Indians were led by Anna Beth Lambrecht with 7 points, 2 aces, 4 digs, Charlotte Laird with 5 points, an ace, 4 kills, a dig, Isabelle Wassell with 11 assists, a block, 10 digs, Kelcey Lake with 5 kills, Ava Cuttino with 4 kills, 6 digs, Ashlyn Smith with 13 digs, Presley Collins with 8 digs, and Skylar Stillinger with 6 digs.

Orangeburg Prep will host Colleton Prep on Wednesday in a match at 5 p.m.

JV VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2

Northside Christian 1

Orangeburg Prep won a home region match 2-1 against Northside Christian on Tuesday, with game scores of 25-12, 14-25 and 25-11.

OPS was led by Izzy Exum with 17 points, 6 aces, 9 digs, Lauren Ballew with 11 points, 2 aces, 2 kills and 8 digs, Katherine Lambrecht with 7 points, 1 assist, 17 digs, Rebecca Ann Fairey with 6 points, 2 kills, 6 digs, Anna Katherine Evatt with 8 kills, and Joni Holstad with 4 kills.

Orangeburg Prep will host Colleton Prep on Wednesday in a 4 p.m. match.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 2

Fox Creek 1

Orangeburg-Wilkinson won a home region match against Fox Creek 2-1 on Tuesday, with game scores of 12-25. 25-15, 25-21.

O-W was led by Imani Mitchell with 11 assists,Taylor Garner with 10 points, Mykaela Void with 4 points, 4 kills, 3 assists, Kaiya Grigg with 3 points, 7 assists, and Jasmine Anderson with 3 blocks.

O-W (5-2 record) plays Thursday at Brookland-Cayce.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 2

Lake Marion 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson won a home match 2-0 against Lake Marion on Monday, with game scores of 25-9 and 25-16.

O-W (4-2 record) was led by Mykaela Void with 9 points, 4 assists, Jasmine Anderson with 7 points, 2 aces, Larkin Jones with 6 points, Kaiya Griggs with 4 points, an ace and 6 assists, Imani Mitchell with 4 assists.

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Carver-Edisto, North

split volleyball matches

On Monday, the Lady Cougars of Carver-Edisto Middle School played the North Middle School Lady Eagles in a volleyball doubleheader.

Carver-Edisto won the first match, sweeping both games with scores of 25-22 and 25-22, led by Cana Showman, Addison Jameson and Jamie Jones.

North Middle took the second match, sweeping both games with scores of 25-19 and 26-24.

Edisto will play host to Howard Middle School on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

