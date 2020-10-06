T&D REGION SPORTS: O-W, Branchville volleyball teams get wins

Branchville was set to play at Estill on Tuesday in a Region 6-A tri-match that included Bridges Prep.

Northside Christian 3

Orangeburg Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep dropped a home region match to Northside Christian 3-0 on Tuesday, falling in games 25-11, 25-23, and 25-20.

The Lady Indians were led by Anna Beth Lambrecht with 7 points, 2 aces, 4 digs, Charlotte Laird with 5 points, an ace, 4 kills, a dig, Isabelle Wassell with 11 assists, a block, 10 digs, Kelcey Lake with 5 kills, Ava Cuttino with 4 kills, 6 digs, Ashlyn Smith with 13 digs, Presley Collins with 8 digs, and Skylar Stillinger with 6 digs.

Orangeburg Prep will host Colleton Prep on Wednesday in a match at 5 p.m.

JV VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2

Northside Christian 1

Orangeburg Prep won a home region match 2-1 against Northside Christian on Tuesday, with game scores of 25-12, 14-25 and 25-11.